Tickets and Sponsorships Available for the 2024 Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Award Gala During Vision Expo East, Honoring Ed Buffington, GPN Technologies

All proceeds from the event support the mission and programs of Prevent Blindness, established in 1908. Individual tickets may be purchased for $400 each, or a table for 10 for $3,700.

A variety of sponsorship levels are still available. Current sponsors include Kavanagh, Stadlen & Binkowitz at the Platinum level, Regeneron at the Silver level, and Advancing Eyecare, Amgen, Bausch + Lomb, and Vision Service Plan (VSP) at the Bronze level. Additional sponsors include CooperVision, DigitalOptometrics, IDOC, Kavanagh Consulting LLC, National Vision, MyEyeDr, Optical Women's Association, PECAA, Safilo USA, Texas State Optical, The Vision Council, Vision Expo, and Vision Source. Zyloware is the Nightcap Reception sponsor.

For the first time ever, during the gala, donations made to Prevent Blindness will be matched up to $15,000 by Kavanagh, Stadlen & Binkowitz. All those who are unable to attend the gala in-person and would still like to honor Mr. Buffington and support Prevent Blindness, are invited to participate by purchasing full-page, half-page ad, or name listing in the event program, or by making a donation. Individual donations may be made through PreventBlindness.org/donate, or by texting SIGHT to 1-833-711-1621, (message and data rates may apply).

Maureen Cavanagh is serving as the 2024 Person of Vision Committee Chair. Additional committee members include Marge Axelrad, Vision Monday; Jay Binkowitz, Keplr Vision; Deb Bulken, Luxottica Wholesale; Marc Ferrara, Jobson Medical Information; Anne Kavanagh, Kavanagh Consulting LLC; Katie Lauver, GPN Technologies; Lorie Lippiatt, LLL Holdings, LLC; Prevent Blindness Board of Directors Chair Jim McGrann, Advancing Eyecare; Jamie Shyer, Zyloware; and Matt Tackman, Essilor.

"As this is the last Person of Vision Gala to be held in New York City during Vision Expo East, we encourage everyone to join us for a fantastic event, bringing together distinguished leaders from the vision industry and beyond," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Space is limited, and tickets are going fast, so purchase yours today and help support our sight-saving programs!"

For more information on the 2024 Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Gala, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Albert Muci at (312) 363-6020 or [email protected], or visit https://preventblindness.org/personofvision.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Sarah Hecker, Prevent Blindness, 312.363.6035, [email protected], PreventBlindness.org

