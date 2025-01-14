Tickets and Sponsorships Available for the 2025 Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Award Gala, to be Held During Vision Expo East, Honoring Howard Purcell, O.D., NECO

"We invite everyone to join us for a fantastic event commemorating Dr. Purcell's life work, and spend the evening connecting with leaders in the eye health community," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

A Platinum level sponsor for the 2025 Person of Vision gala is EssilorLuxottica, and Jobson is a Silver level sponsor. Advancing Eyecare, MyEyeDr., and VSP are Bronze level sponsors. Table+ sponsors are AEG Vision, CooperVision, EyeMed, Johnson & Johnson Vision, National Vision, Ocuco, Safilo USA, Silhouette, and Zeiss. Table sponsors include the 2024 Person of Vision Award recipient Mr. Ed Buffington, DigitalOptometrics, Friends of Essilor, Optical Women's Association, PECAA, and The Vision Council. Zyloware is once again serving as the Nightcap Reception sponsor. Individual tickets may be purchased for $400 each, or a table for 10 for $4,000.

Once again, during the gala, donations made to Prevent Blindness will be matched up to $10,000. This year's generous matching gift is made possible by the Marco Family Foundation, David and Julie Marco.

All those who are unable to attend the gala in person and would still like to honor Dr. Purcell and support Prevent Blindness are invited to participate by purchasing a full-page ad, half-page ad, or name listing in the event program, or by making a donation online at PreventBlindness.org/personofvision. Individual donations may also be made by texting SIGHT to 1-833-711-1621 (message and data rates may apply).

Maureen Cavanagh, Advancing Eyecare, is once again serving as the 2025 Person of Vision Committee Chair. Additional committee members include Marge Axelrad, editorial director emeritus, Vision Monday (VM); Deb Bulken, Luxottica Wholesale; Dr. Gary Chu, NECO; 2021 Person of Vision Award recipient Marc Ferrara, Jobson Medical Information; 2022 Person of Vision Award recipient Rick Gadd, Catalyst Health Group; Dr. Peter Kehoe, EyeMed; Prevent Blindness Board of Directors Chair Jim McGrann, Advancing Eyecare; Dr. Millicent Knight, Integrated Eye and Wellness; and Jamie Shyer, Zyloware.

"We are thrilled to honor Dr. Howard Purcell as our 2025 Person of Vision Award recipient, and to celebrate the occasion in a new location and venue in Orlando for Vision Expo East," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We invite everyone to join us for a fantastic event commemorating Dr. Purcell's life work, and spend the evening connecting with leaders in the eye health community."

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and tickets, please contact Albert Muci at (312) 363-6020 or [email protected], or visit https://preventblindness.org/personofvision.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact

Sarah Hecker, Prevent Blindness, 312.363.6035, [email protected], PreventBlindness.org

Twitter

