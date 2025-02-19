Tickets Now On Sale for Glowing Wild at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

All-New Immersive Lantern Experience at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance Features More Than 145 Larger-Than-Life Luminous Wildlife Lanterns

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado families have been enchanted by Zoo Lights at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DZCA) for more than 35 years. Now, DZCA is putting wildlife and conservation in a whole new light with Glowing Wild, an ALL-NEW luminous evening experience on select dates in March through May with 60 unique scenes featuring 145 larger-than-life lantern sculptures of plants and animals from around the world.

As guests explore DZCA's 80-acre campus, they'll be transported across the globe to visit wildlife lantern installations, including a 130-foot walk-through crocodile, 20-foot-tall butterfly tree, a herd of giraffes, and other immersive and interactive surprises along the way. Glowing Wild will also feature nightly music entertainment and a brand-new menu with global fare. Guests can choose a Food Passport, Drink Passport or Food + Drink Passport to enjoy a new menu full of small bites and beverage flights, including banh mi sliders, mini meat pies, piri piri chicken tenders, Palisade Peach snickerdoodles and much more.

As part of the Glowing Wild festivities, DZCA is offering several special evenings, including two Adult Nights on April 1 and May 3 for the 21 and over crowd. Each ticket comes with one complimentary drink ticket, exclusive menu, live music, and silent disco and animal demonstrations. DZCA is also hosting a Glowing Wild Sensory-Friendly Night on April 13 with accommodations for guests living with sensory processing disorders, including reduced crowds, low-volume music, quiet rooms and more.

Glowing Wild will run on select evenings in March through May: March 13–April 2, April 4–6, April 10–13, April 17–20, April 24–26 and May 2–4. General admission tickets start at $26 for adults, $19 for youth and free for kids 2 and under, and available now at DenverZoo.org

Media Contact

Jake Kubie, Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 720-337-1644, [email protected], https://denverzoo.org/

SOURCE Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance