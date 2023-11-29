Tickets Now on Sale for South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival, April 25 - 28, 2024

"The 2024 festival is all about the experience. You can't go anywhere in the world and get this experience and proximity to wine and spirits royalty. Craft spirits have exploded in popularity, and we will present the best of the best...," said Chan Cox, festival founder and owner of Wine World. Post this

We are pleased to announce that the Willamette Valley Wineries Association will be featured in 2024 and more than a dozen of their noted winemakers and winery VIPs will participate in the festival.

In addition to the vast selection of wines from around the world, the festival is known for hosting nationally and internationally well-known wine celebrities and 2024 will be no exception. Past wine and food celebrities include Don Hartford, Peter Mondavi, Jr., Chuck Wagner, Marc Perrin, Jean Charles Boissett and Chef Emeril Lagasse.

The Savor South Walton Culinary Village will feature wine and food pairings and Nosh Pavilions, located throughout the festival grounds, feature local coastal cuisine. More than 100 tasting tents and popular educational seminars featuring participating celebrities take place at Saturday and Sunday's Grand Tastings. Festival tickets are all-inclusive and everything is included in the one ticket price for that day.

The festival kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with Winemakers & Shakers, held at Wine World in Destin. The VIP Wine Tasting takes place Friday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., followed by the Friday night Craft Beer & Spirits Jam, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Grand Tastings are Saturday, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (note the new Saturday time) and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The VIP Tasting can only be attended by purchasing the VIP Wine Festival 3-Day Package that includes most festival events as well.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased through December 31, 2023, at SoWalWine.com.

The South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival is truly a celebration of wine, food and music that everyone can feel good about. This event is a major fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation with proceeds benefiting children in need in Northwest Florida.

Presented by Grand Boulevard at Sandestin and Visit South Walton, the festival offers the ideal backdrop for wine, charity and fun along the South Walton beaches, named among the best beaches in the country.

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is made possible by the generous support of the following Founding Partners: Visit South Walton Tourist Development Council, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Wine World of Northwest Florida and Grand Boulevard at Sandestin®.

About South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is an annual charity event held the last weekend in April. The festival features a stunning showcase of some of the best wines in the world. Celebrity wine producers and chefs present fine wine and food pairings from the world's most famous appellations. The Culinary Village offers a sumptuous array of foods to taste, wines to pair, as well as wine and food tasting seminars. The event is a major fundraiser for Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, which benefits children in need in Northwest Florida. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SoWalWine.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Brady, South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival, 850-837-3099, [email protected], www.sowalwine.com

Twitter

SOURCE South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival