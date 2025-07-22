Tickets Now On Sale: Gelato Festival World Masters Returns to Los Angeles This Labor Day Weekend

The world's only premier artisanal gelato competition featuring North America's finest gelato masters comes to Ovation Hollywood on August 30-31

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tickets are now available for Gelato Festival World Masters, the globe's most prestigious gelato competition, which returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 2023 on August 30th and 31st, 2025 at Ovation Hollywood. This highly anticipated weekend celebrates artisanal gelato excellence and determines North America's top gelato masters. The iconic shopping and entertainment destination on Hollywood Boulevard will once again host this epic event, bringing together North America's most talented gelato artisans for an unforgettable weekend of competition, cooking demonstrations, tastings that also include free samples of the Gelato Festival brand of exceptional gelato, and more.

In partnership with Carpigiani and Sigep - Italian Exhibition Group, this year's festival promises an elevated experience where skilled gelato masters compete for the coveted title of "Best Gelato Master in North America 2025." This year, Gelato Festival is also proud to partner with the Hollywood Food Coalition with a ticket fundraising initiative to support their mission of tackling food insecurity in Los Angeles. Attendees can contribute to the non-profit when purchasing tickets online, and the organization's team will have a dedicated booth on site.

Competition Highlights -

The two-day festival features 10 exceptional gelato artisans who have earned their place through victories at previous Gelato Festival World Masters events, such as the 2023 North American Semifinals in Los Angeles and the 2025 edition in High Point, North Carolina. Each competitor will be evaluated by both industry professionals and festival attendees, with winners advancing to represent North America at the World Finals in 2026.

This year's competing masters include:

Mohammad Alqawasmi - Bazaria, Plano, TX

- Bazaria, Lauren Brock - Butterfat Gelato, Pittsburgh, PA

- Butterfat Gelato, Maria Liliana Biondo - uGOgelato, Cincinnati, OH

- uGOgelato, Golan Chetrit - Noi Due Gelato , New York City , NY

, , NY James Coleridge - Gelato by James, Vancouver, Canada

- Gelato by James, Juan Antonio Coyoli Maciel - Super Creamy, Mexico City, Mexico

- Super Creamy, Francia Michelle Magsaysay - Francy's Artisanal Ice Cream, Bergenfield, NJ

- Francy's Artisanal Ice Cream, Stefania Pede - Cocoa 40 Inc., Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

- Cocoa 40 Inc., Tassia Vicentin Rezende - Tre Cuori Gelateria & Açai, Ellisville, MO

- Tre Cuori Gelateria & Açai, Melanie Wolf - Pompelmo Gelateria, Westerly, RI

Festival Experience -

Set in Ovation Hollywood's vibrant common area, the family-friendly festival offers immersive experiences including live gelato-making demonstrations, interactive tastings, educational workshops, and cultural presentations exploring gelato's rich Italian heritage. Beyond the competition entries, attendees can sample offerings from curated sponsors and partner chefs.

Event Information -

Event: Gelato Festival World Masters

Dates: August 30-31, 2025

Hours: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM daily

Location: Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. (intersection of Hollywood Blvd. & Highland Ave.), Hollywood, CA 90028

Parking: Visit ovationhollywood.com/visit for details

Tickets -

General Admission (Adult): $27.25 per person (including fees) - Timed entry across 3 sessions (10am-1pm, 1-4pm and 4-6pm). Includes:

1 flavor sample from Joy Gelato1 flavor sample from the Gelato Festival product line

1 Bristot coffee

Access to all festival programming during your session

Digital photo at the photobooth

Does not include tasting of competition flavors, but add-on tasting passes are available.

All Inclusive Flex Pass: $64 per person (including fees) - Come anytime; no time slot needed. Includes:

Open entry to the event at any time

Tasting & voting of all 10 competition flavors

1 flavor sample from Joy Gelato

1 flavor sample from the Gelato Festival product line

1 Bristot coffee

Access to all festival programming during your session

Digital photo at the photobooth

Child (12 and under): $22 per person (including fees) - Must be purchased with adult/senior ticket (timed entry)

Senior, Veterans, and ADA Guests: $22 per person (including fees) - Includes all GA benefits (timed entry)

Add-On Tasting Packages: 3 flavors ($25), 5 flavors ($40), or all 10 flavors ($60)

Purchase: bucketlisters.com/experience/gelato-festival-world-masters

For updates and information, visit gelatofestival.com and follow @gelatofestivalworldmasters.

About Gelato Festival World Masters:

Founded in Florence, Italy in 2010, Gelato Festival World Masters has evolved into the gelato industry's premier international competition, attracting millions of visitors worldwide. The tournament spans a four-year cycle, with competitors selected through hundreds of events across five continents.

Since its inception, the festival has hosted 16 consecutive editions with over 100 public festivals in more than 20 countries and thousands of local competitions worldwide. Each year, more than 1,000 gelato masters participate in this global celebration of the artisanal cold dessert invented during the Renaissance by Bernardo Buontalenti.

Gabriele Poli, founder of the Gelato Festival World Masters, is also the visionary behind the world-class gelato brand, Gelato Festival. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the brand was created with a clear mission: to bring the finest flavors from around the world to major hospitality groups, premium retailers, and online customers. Learn more at gelatofestival.com.

About Gelato Festival:

Gelato Festival is more than a world-renowned competition—it's a celebration of craftsmanship, flavor, and passion! Join us at our booth and taste the result of 16 years of experience collaborating with the finest gelato chefs from around the globe. Indulge in exceptional gelato and sorbetto flavors, handcrafted like no other. Every batch is made from scratch using only simple, natural ingredients that meet the highest nutritional and sustainability standards. Our gelato is crafted with hormone-free milk sourced from local, family-owned farms committed to humane animal care. Our sorbettos are bursting with flavor from organic, fair-trade fruits sourced worldwide from trusted farmers. Celebrate the art, the tradition, and the taste of authentic gelato with Gelato Festival: The King of Gelato!

About Spinoso Real Estate Group:

Spinoso Real Estate Group is a national real estate firm, recognized as a premier operator of enclosed shopping malls and large-scale retail-based mixed-use properties. Spinoso REG has a proven track record of transforming and improving 98 mall and large-scale retail projects totaling more than 84 million square feet from coast-to-coast. As an industry-leading investment and operating platform, the firm offers a wide range of services including acquisition, recapitalization, market/asset analysis, leasing, property management, repositioning, marketing, development, stabilization, and re-development/densification. For more information visit www.spinosoreg.com.

About Strategic Partners...

Carpigiani North America:

Established in Italy in 1946 and operating in North America since 1963, Carpigiani enjoys an unrivaled market position through high standards, top-quality products, customer service, and product innovation. The company supports its equipment with a worldwide network of highly skilled sales and service technicians. Carpigiani, the premier brand name in frozen-dessert machines, has built a reputation of quality and service in the foodservice industry. Carpigiani North America, based in North Carolina, hosts the Frozen Dessert University, providing professional education on ice cream, gelato, soft serve, and business planning for existing and future frozen dessert entrepreneurs. For more info visit: carpigiani.com/us.

SIGEP World:

SIGEP World - The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence by Italian Exhibition Group is the international benchmark event for the entire community of gelato, pastry, chocolate, coffee, bakery, and pizza supply chains. The 2026 edition will take place at Rimini Expo Centre from January 16th to 20th, with a new scheduled opening from Friday to Tuesday. There will also be an even stronger internationalisation strategy, with a focus on engaging large global chains, industry decision makers and high-potential buyers. In 2025, the show hosted 1,300 exhibiting brands from 33 countries in 30 halls, welcoming an audience of professionals from as many as 160 nations. Learn more at sigep.it/en.

About Sponsors & Partners...

IRCA Group - Main Sponsor:

IRCA Group proudly sponsors Gelato Festival World Masters 2025, marking the U.S. debut of their brand JoyGelato. The festival provides a unique opportunity to share the essence of Italian craftsmanship, passion, and ingredients know-how with talented gelato chefs from across the country.

Hollywood Food Coalition - Charity Partner:

Since 1987, Hollywood Food Coalition has been a lifeline for Angelenos in need, preparing hot, nutritious meals to feed the community every single night. Today, they're also leading the charge in food rescue and distribution to tackle food insecurity head-on. Through a special charity partnership, the festival will support Hollywood Food Coalition through a fundraising initiative connected to ticket sales, as well as additional donations collected at their dedicated booth during the festival. Attendees can visit their booth to learn how to get involved and support their mission to nourish L.A.

Additional Partners: Los Angeles Magazine (Media Partner), W Hollywood (Hospitality Sponsor), ITA/ICE (Institutional Partner), Alcas (Brand Sponsor), San Pellegrino (Brand Sponsor), Rockview (Brand Sponsor), Bristot (Brand Sponsor), Chefs' Warehouse (Technical Sponsor), Stanpac (Technical Sponsor)

Leadership Quotes:

Gabriele Poli, Founder of Gelato Festival World Masters: "We continue our mission to educate consumers about high-quality gelato, and there's no better place to do it than Los Angeles, where we're bringing together the best gelato chefs in North America to compete for the title. Extraordinary flavors, wholesome ingredients, and innovative flavor combinations: this is the philosophy that has guided us since our founding in 2010 in Florence, Italy. Today, we carry it forward alongside top chefs and partners around the world, with a special focus on the United States."

Lindsay J. Hurlic, Sr. Director of Special Events & Sponsorships at Ovation Hollywood:

"We're thrilled to welcome the world's premier gelato celebration back to Ovation Hollywood! The 2025 Gelato Festival World Masters makes an exciting return to our iconic destination, serving up a sweet opportunity for locals and visitors alike. Ovation Hollywood is proud to be a home for unforgettable, best-in-class experiences, and this festival is a perfect example. We can't wait to celebrate the joy, craftsmanship, and vibrant culture of artisanal Italian gelato as we host this must-taste event."

Penny Klinger, President of Carpigiani North America:

"Gelato Festival amplifies the artisanal gelato culture rooted in Florentine Renaissance tradition. Through our Frozen Dessert University partnership, we celebrate the deep American ice cream-making tradition that evokes family memories and summer joy—a profession as old as our Founding Fathers, proudly displayed in our Italian Gelato Museum."

Flavia Morelli, Group Exhibition Manager Italian Exhibition Group:

"We are certain that this edition of the Gelato Festival World Masters in Los Angeles will once again contribute to spreading the culture of traditional Italian artisan gelato around the world," explains Flavia Morelli, Group Exhibition Manager at Italian Exhibition Group and organizer of the event. "Gelato is always a core element of SIGEP World's growth strategy and, at the 2026 edition, to be held at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy, from January 16 to 20, it will be the main feature of new challenges. Prior to the show, Gelato Meets Chains will see selected buyers participating in webinars and digital meetings to learn about the opportunities of gelato in modern foodservice. Then, the show itself will promote business matchmaking with speed dates and one-on-one meetings. All supported by the "What is Gelato?" digital campaign, which aims to connect the Italian artisanal gelato supply chain with large international foodservice, hotel and retail chain groups."

Manoela Lima, Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, Irca Group Americas: "We're proud to sponsor Gelato Festival World Masters 2025 as IRCA Group. This event will also mark the U.S. debut of our brand, JoyGelato. For us, the Festival will be a unique opportunity to share the essence of Italian craftsmanship, our passion, and our ingredients know-how with talented gelato chefs from across the country. We look forward to sharing our creations, connecting with industry talent, and celebrating the art of gelato making together."

