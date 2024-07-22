Tickle Tickle Is Back To Celebrate Christmas With His Friends

Xulon Press presents another children's story about this beloved feather friend
POTTSBORO, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Elizabeth Howard brings readers a holiday edition from her children's series with Tickle Tickle Goes To Church ($14.99, paperback, 9798868500848; $26.99, hard cover, 9798868500855; $5.99, e-book, 9798868500862).
Tickle Tickle wakes up one morning to beautiful singing, and discovers that it is a group of angels. His mother tells him that means something special is going to happen. Tickle Tickle meets up with his friends, Faith and Joy, who invite him to church to see what the celebration is about. There, he discovers that everyone is rejoicing over Jesus' birth!
"Children need to hear that they are loved….They need to feel peace in this unsettled world," said Howard.
Elizabeth Howard, a resident of Pottsboro, Texas, is the author of Tickle Tickle Your Steps are Ordered, Tickle Tickle Feathers Travel, and a previous children's book, Tickle Tickle My Feather Friend. She has had the privilege to share her children's book with hundreds of children, grandmothers, aunts, uncles and friends. Howard is a mother of two boys and taught children's church for many years.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Tickle Tickle Goes To Church is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
