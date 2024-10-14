Tickr Welcomes Former Circana Executive Ian Sexton as Chief Revenue Officer

Ian, a widely recognized expert in the CPG and Retail sectors, possesses extensive experience spanning decades across data, insights, and Artificial Intelligence.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tickr, the leading provider of AI and Data Science-driven solutions that maximize business performance for leading CPG and Retail brands, today announced the addition of former Circana and NCR executive Ian Sexton to its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. This latest move comes as Tickr meets growing demand for its AI and data science solutions from major consumer brands, retailers and data partners.

"We are thrilled to add Ian to our growing CPG and retail-oriented team," commented Tyler Peppel, Tickr Co-founder and CEO. "He has built long-term industry relationships with CPGs and Retailers that lead to business growth and transformation."

During his four-year role as Head of Sales at Datasembly, a leading data provider to major CPGs (Consumer Packaged Goods) and Retailers, Ian doubled revenue every year. His partner-driven approach to sales, combined with his deep understanding of customer needs, enabled him to forge strong partnerships and drive significant value for his customers.

Since joining Tickr, Ian has already made a significant impact by bringing his passion for Artificial Intelligence and data-driven solutions to the company's rapidly growing team. His leadership and experience actively connects Tickr to CPG and Retail industry leaders who are actively exploiting the benefits of AI and Data Science business transformation.

"It's a delight to join Tickr's team of innovators," said Ian. "I've waited for over 40 years for the promise of Artificial Intelligence to be fulfilled for our industry. That time has arrived and Tickr is uniquely positioned to deliver AI-driven business value to CPGs and Retailers"

Tickr delivers AI and Data Science-driven solutions that maximize business performance to leading CPG and Retail brands. Our proven solutions deliver faster insights coupled with better decisions, and our unique combination of data science and industry expertise is unparalleled in the industry. We work in close partnership with our customers —deploying our products, integrating their data, optimizing their workflows, and producing business value in weeks, not months. Contact us here.

