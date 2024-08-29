TidalWave.ai.Strengthens Leadership Following Freddie Mac Collaboration, Appoints Mortgage Industry Veteran as Head of Sales Engineering

TidalWave.ai, a financial technology SaaS company co-founded by former CTO of Better.com Diane Yu, today announced the appointment of Chris Olsen as the new Head of Sales Engineering. Post this

This appointment follows TidalWave.ai's recent announcement that its AI-powered copilot engine, SOLO™ is now integrated with Loan Product Advisor® (LPA℠), Freddie Mac's automated underwriting system (AUS).

Olsen joins TidalWave.ai at a pivotal moment as TidalWave.ai recently unveiled SOLO™, an AI-powered mortgage underwriting tool designed to revolutionize the lending industry. SOLO™ is the first generative AI application for mortgages, addressing inefficiencies in the mortgage process, where the average loan file spans 500 pages, takes 45 days to review, and costs more than $10,000 to originate.

"We are thrilled to have Chris join our team as we continue to be at the forefront of enabling generative AI to revolutionize the mortgage industry," said Diane Yu, co-founder of TidalWave.ai. "Chris's extensive experience and deep understanding of mortgage technology will be invaluable as we push the boundaries of innovation and deliver transformative solutions to our clients."

Key features of SOLO™ include:

Integration with Freddie Mac's automated Loan Product Advisor

Real-time, personalized experiences for borrowers

An AI-powered copilot for loan officers and processors

A streamlined process that reduces origination costs and time to close

Chris's previous roles include Senior Technical Sales Engineer at Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology) and Senior Project Manager at JP Morgan Chase, where he was responsible for automating paper processes, collaborating with senior management to prioritize projects, and overseeing vendor relationships.

"The chance to work at the crossroads of AI and financial services is incredibly exciting," said Olsen. "I'm eager to contribute to our mission of transforming the industry."

About TidalWave.ai

TidalWave.ai is a financial technology SaaS company co-founded by Diane Yu, former CTO of Better.com. The company is dedicated to reinventing the lending process by creating equity and transparency for consumers while driving consistency and reducing costs for lenders. TidalWave.ai's flagship product, SOLO™, offers a real-time, AI-powered residential mortgage engine that interacts directly with borrowers on behalf of lenders from loan application to closing, providing an unparalleled cost advantage. For more information about TidalWave.ai and its innovative solutions, visit https://TidalWave.ai.

Tanya Gillogley, Tidalwave.ai, 1 (833) 378-4108, [email protected], https://tidalwave.ai/

