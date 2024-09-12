TidalWave's SOLOTM now ups the game of serving the lending community with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac integrations

TidalWave, a leading innovator in the financial technology sector, is proud to announce its integration with automated underwriting system (AUS) from Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) weeks after it integrated with Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor®(LPA℠). Post this

The verification process was completed by TidalWave's SOLOTM in weeks, the speed not only underscores the company's agility and ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the mortgage market, it also highlights the capabilities and sophistication of the purposely built AI mortgage engine SOLOTM.

"TidalWave's SOLOTM integration with Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) at pre-approval stage is a leap forward for the industry, providing lenders with the advanced tools they need to serve borrowers in real-time, succeed in today's competitive environment." said Diane Yu, CEO and co-founder of TidalWave. "We applaud the responsiveness and professionalism the Fannie team exhibited during the DU® verification process. The relationship provides a solid foundation for TidalWave to expand the partnership with Fannie further, releasing more benefits to the lending community together."

"Integrating with technology service providers can help advance a faster and more seamless loan origination process," said Peter Skarnulis, Fannie Mae's VP of Single-Family Digital Management Solutions, "one that creates a better experience for consumers and lenders alike and is part of our continued focus on delivering value through the products and services that we offer."

