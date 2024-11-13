Tide Craft Boats Announces Partnership with Rockford Fosgate as New OEM Partner

Tide Craft Boats, a leader in luxury yacht tenders and recreational boats, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Rockford Fosgate as an official OEM partner. Known for combining style, quality, and performance, Tide Craft will now offer premium Rockford Fosgate audio packages across its fleet, bringing exceptional sound quality and advanced audio technology to the water.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Craft Boats, a leader in luxury yacht tenders and recreational boats, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Rockford Fosgate as an official OEM partner. Known for combining style, quality, and performance, Tide Craft will now offer premium Rockford Fosgate audio packages across its fleet, bringing exceptional sound quality and advanced audio technology to the water.
Starting next year, every Tide Craft Boat will have two Rockford Fosgate audio packages available, allowing customers to select the perfect sound experience to elevate their boating adventures.
Rockford Fosgate Audio Packages:
Standard Audio Package (included on all models in Summer 2025):
- M0 Series 6.5" Marine Speakers (4)
- PMX-2 color Rockford Fosgate Marine, Head Unit
Stage 2 Audio Upgrade (available now as an optional upgrade):
- M1 Series 6.5" Marine Speakers (4)
- M1 Series 10" Marine Subwoofer (1)
- M2 Series 500-watt amplifier
- PM-2 color Rockford Fosgate Marine, Head Unit
The Stage 2 Audio Upgrade will provide powerful sound, deep bass, and enhanced audio clarity, making it ideal for those who want a premier audio experience on the water. The M1 series speakers and 500-watt amplifier bring an immersive audio environment with customizable color settings that complement the aesthetics of each Tide Craft Boat.
"Tide Craft Boats is excited to enhance our customer experience by partnering with Rockford Fosgate," said Brandon Larson, Owner of Tide Craft Boats. "We're always committed to delivering top-quality features, and these audio packages set a new standard for luxury and performance on the water."
This partnership with Rockford Fosgate reinforces Tide Craft's commitment to innovation, allowing customers to enjoy exceptional audio quality while exploring in style. Stage 2 Audio Upgrade now available for current Tide Craft Boat models.
For more information on the new Rockford Fosgate audio options, or to experience a Tide Craft Boat firsthand, visit www.TideCraftBoats.com or contact
About Tide Craft Boats
Tide Craft Boats, based in Scottsdale, AZ, specializes in premium yacht tenders and RIBS that blend modern luxury with practical performance. With over 35 years in the boating industry, Tide Craft combines exceptional craftsmanship, innovative features, and a direct-to-consumer approach that brings more options at competitive prices. Tide Craft Boat's mission is to deliver a seamless, high-quality boating experience designed to enhance every adventure on the water.
Media Contact
Amanda Larson, Tide Craft Boats, 1 480-916-8290, [email protected], www.TideCraftBoats.com
SOURCE Tide Craft Boats
