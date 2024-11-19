Tidio Expands Lyro AI to Email, Delivering Market-Leading Automation for Support Teams

"By expanding Lyro AI across Tidio's help desk platform, brands can automate routine inquiries on the channels their customers use most—Email and Live Chat—enhancing CSAT scores and freeing resources to focus on complex, high-priority interactions." -Marius Laza, Chief Customer Officer, Tidio Post this

Initially launched in Tidio's Live Chat, Lyro quickly achieved industry-leading automation rates with an average resolution rate of 58% and peaks nearing 90%.

By extending Lyro's capabilities to email, Tidio now delivers the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered help desk platform available, enabling businesses to handle high volumes of inquiries by delivering:

Immediate Response Times: Lyro eliminates wait times by providing instant answers so customers receive support with zero delay or the need for human intervention.

Faster Resolution Times: A single dashboard ensures that all inquiries whether from chat, email or social media are prioritized and resolved seamlessly, so nothing slips through the cracks.

Seamless Multichannel Integration: A 360-degree view of customer interactions ensures agents have the full context, helping them provide faster, more personalized support without switching between platforms.

Ease of Implementation: Simple onboarding and minimal setup allow teams to begin delivering exceptional support almost immediately. Lyro AI can be trained exclusively from a business's website with just a single URL.

Gecko Hospitality, a leading executive recruiting firm in the US, turned to Lyro AI to automate common questions and workflows in the recruitment process. "At present, about 90% of conversations are handled by Lyro, and in the vast majority of cases, the responses have been perfect. These responses are audited daily to ensure that the correct responses and information is given," said Max Sealey, Support Services Manager at Gecko Hospitality. "My biggest fear of AI hallucination seems to have been unfounded, as even intentionally attempting to get Lyro to provide false information has been unsuccessful." Gecko Hospitality also saw a direct boost in their pipeline with over 250 new leads generated through the chatbot alone.

"Tidio lets businesses strike the right balance between automation and personal connection. Consider the many ways businesses are expected to show up online and help customers—through email, social media, live chat, and more. Managing these channels efficiently is becoming increasingly difficult, made no easier by the fragmented tools offered today," said Marius Laza, Chief Customer Officer at Tidio. "By expanding Lyro AI across Tidio's help desk platform, brands can automate routine inquiries on the channels their customers use most—Email and Live Chat—enhancing CSAT scores and freeing resources to focus on complex, high-priority interactions."

About Tidio

Tidio's comprehensive suite of tools—including live chat, automation flows, email ticketing, order management, and more—empowers businesses to provide fast, exceptional support, improving satisfaction and increasing efficiency. Powered by Lyro AI, which sets the industry standard in automation with a nearly 60% average resolution rate, Tidio is the #1 most installed customer service platform and trusted by more than 300K users worldwide with top ratings across G2, Shopify App Store, and Capterra. The company was founded in 2014 and has offices worldwide. Seamlessly integrating with major platforms like Shopify and WordPress, Tidio serves clients across industries, including Jaguar, ADT Security, Bella Santé Spas and Praktiker, among many others.

Tidio's Lyro AI enhances customer service by automatically managing up to 90% of queries in seconds, even during demand spikes. The proprietary conversational AI model leverages businesses' own support content, ensuring accurate, timely responses. With 76% of inquiries resolved without human intervention and a 97% reduction in response times, Lyro allows businesses to automate routine tasks, saving teams time and resources to focus on higher priorities.

Learn more about Tidio on our website or visit us on LinkedIn.

