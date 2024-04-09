TIDY Launches Version 5.0 - Becomes the World's Most Advanced Cleaning & Maintenance Tool

With this version, TIDY now automates 90% of the daily tasks of property managers managing cleaning & maintenance.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TIDY, the leading property management software, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by launching version 5.0, a major upgrade that solidifies its position as the world's most advanced tool for managing cleaning and maintenance. With each version, TIDY automates more of what property manager operations teams do. Version 5.0 allows property managers to automate about 90% of their work.

TIDY Version 5.0 has the following key improvements:

Human-in-the-Loop Workflows: Leverage TIDY's concierge service to handle human tasks at a fraction of the cost, seamlessly integrating with your operations team. Enhanced User Interface: Gain a comprehensive overview of your entire property portfolio with advanced scheduling views, improved search functionality, and powerful filtering options across all pages. Unparalleled Speed: Experience up to 95% faster performance, with an average speed increase of 70%. 24/7 Free Emergency Issue Reporting: Create a Smart Number for guests and tenants to report issues via text message. TIDY's concierge team will create issue tickets or job requests based on your custom rules, available around the clock at no extra cost. AI-Powered "Magic SMS": Communicate with your pros using your own Magic Number, with all conversations flowing directly into the TIDY app. Set up automatic updates to your account based on scheduling changes or other updates mentioned in your conversations, thanks to TIDY's AI, which understands and takes action on your behalf.

Over 10,000 property managers already trust TIDY to automate their cleaning and maintenance processes, saving their operations teams valuable time and resources.

"We are thrilled to launch version 5.0 on our 10th anniversary," said Andrew Hawkins, Co-Founder of TIDY. "This upgrade is a testament to our commitment to providing property managers with the most advanced and user-friendly tools to streamline their operations and deliver exceptional service to their clients."

Experience the power of TIDY 5.0 and transform the way you manage your properties. Visit tidy.com to learn more and start your free trial today.

Media Contact

Chris Hawkinsv, TIDY, 9494138829, [email protected], https://www.tidy.com/

SOURCE TIDY