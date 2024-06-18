Tier One Partners Promotes Content Studio Lead Ashley Tate to Senior Vice President

Tier One's Content Studio helps our clients think and act like powerhouse publishers with content and digital marketing solutions that are not only innovative in their approaches, but turnkey in their delivery. Post this

Tate is responsible for defining the vision of the Content Studio practice and overseeing its diverse team on the execution of a wide range of projects including content and brand strategy, graphic and web design campaigns, and copywriting and editing services. With these diversified skills, Tate and her team deliver multi-platform creative services for clients. For Ally Financial, for instance, projects range from writing and designing the 2024 SABRE-award winning corporate social responsibility report, designing the company's end-of-year annual and proxy reports, and a six-year, ongoing content writing relationship on the Conversationally blog.

Prior to joining Tier One, Tate was the founding editor of the Money section at Real Simple magazine, where she worked for 10 years editing and writing in various capacities and was named a finalist for a National Magazine Award. She has written for numerous publications, including Money, O: The Oprah Magazine, Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, Country Living, Ozy, and PureWow. Tate has also created content for leading brands such as Comcast NBCUniversal, Toyota, Verizon, Cisco, and Seventh Generation, as well as Silicon Valley and fintech startups, among others.

About Tier One Partners

Tier One Partners is an award-winning PR, content, and digital marketing agency. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C technology, AI, digital healthcare, financial services, energy, and manufacturing. Together, we develop original, multifaceted communications campaigns, ensuring every headline, every image, and every element of a brand's campaign works together to move their mission forward. For more information, visit wearetierone.com.

