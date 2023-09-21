TiER1 Impact acquires automotive-focused consulting firm Pro-Active Performance

TiER1 Impact announces the acquisition of Pro-Active Performance, a training firm with broad experience serving luxury car manufacturers. Pro-Active is an established expert in the automotive industry serving Learning & Development, Sales, and Customer Service executives to positively impact the retail customer experience and service retention.

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TiER1 Impact announces the acquisition of Pro-Active Performance, a training firm with broad experience serving luxury car manufacturers. Pro-Active is an established expert in the automotive industry serving Learning & Development, Sales, and Customer Service executives to positively impact the retail customer experience and service retention. While originally launched as a high-performance training company, their services have expanded through the years to include leadership development, strategic planning, performance support, and customer education.

"TiER1's mindset, culture and approach to doing business are all aligned with how Pro-Active has built and grown its business," shares Jim Shute, Pro-Active Performance's Founder and CEO. "Pro-Active complements TiER1 in many ways. This partnership provides structure and scale that we believe both our clients and team members will find compelling."

TiER1 Impact, parent company of strategy activation firm TiER1 Performance, is a professional services and investment entity created to build on the organization's successful acquisition history and build greater growth potential for acquired organizations. Pro-Active will be fully integrated into TiER1 Performance to provide broader services to clients. TiER1 Performance specializes in strategy activation through people with custom solutions ranging from change and transformation to employee experience, learning & performance, and culture.

"At TiER1, we've always recognized the power of investing in employees particularly when it comes to bringing a brand's strategy and vision to life. Pro-Active's services have accentuated that particularly for the automotive industry," shares Greg Harmeyer, CEO of TiER1 Impact. "That synergy, along with their deep commitment to client relationships and a great company culture, make Pro-Active a great fit for continued value creation for clients in the future."

Pro-Active was founded by Jim Shute in 2002 when he saw an opportunity to help automotive OEMs convert programs from headquarters into practices within dealerships. Since then, the Pro-Active team has expanded as an "agile organization" to help clients attain and maintain ever-higher levels of customer satisfaction. Pro-Active's client partnerships have included work with Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche, and Volvo, to name a few.

All client engagements will continue without disruption as team members continue to deliver value, results, and people-focused solutions that clients have come to expect. This acquisition adds Pro-Active's team of six employees and dozens of contractors, bringing TiER1 Performance's employee count to approximately 340.

TiER1 Impact is an employee-owned, professional services development company that invests in, develops, and grows professional services firms that have a long-term outlook and an interest in helping clients build healthier, more holistically successful organizations. TiER1 Impact family of brands includes TiER1 Performance, HSD Metrics, and XPLANE. Learn more about TiER1 Impact at tier1impact.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Ehrnschwender, TiER1 Performance, 1 8594151000, [email protected], www.tier1performance.com

SOURCE TiER1 Performance