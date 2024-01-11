TiER1 Impact Launches New Generative AI Venture, Synthoni

TiER1 Impact is excited to launch Synthoni, a consulting accelerator and collaborative development environment that bridges the gap between GAI potential and practical business application.

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To support organizations navigating the untapped potential of generative AI (GAI), our parent organization TiER1 Impact is excited to launch Synthoni, a consulting accelerator and collaborative development environment that bridges the gap between GAI potential and practical business application.

Synthoni will help organizations apply generative AI in their business by:

Defining what's possible (educating leaders and teams and assessing opportunities for impact)

Designing and developing what's doable (proving concepts quickly with iterative pilots)

Delivering and supporting what's scalable (deploying and evolving solutions for the organization)

"Through our flagship brand, TiER1 Performance, we have deep expertise in supporting business transformation, org design, and systems adoption for leaders faced with significant change," shares Greg Harmeyer, CEO of TiER1 Impact. "However, in the generative AI landscape, we saw a very specific need for technical leadership and development—a gap that Synthoni fills with some of the strongest talent out there."

Generative AI provides an entirely different paradigm and set of tools for improving business processes and outcomes. Synthoni will help organizations understand what is possible and then rapidly develop solutions that allow employees to tap into the power of AI inside their own work environment.

Synthoni's Chief AI Architect, Mike Lewis, began building GAI apps at the infancy of OpenAI in 2022 serving as an early beta tester with OpenAI while applying open-source large language models to private business solutions in a secure and reliable way. Jerry Hamburg, who will serve as Synthoni's Chief Strategist, has been designing and implementing tech-enabled human performance support solutions for over two decades and brings expertise in architecture, implementation, and the successful adoption of a wide variety of interactive technologies. Collectively Synthoni will combine technical expertise, deep experience in human-centered design, and results-oriented change practices that will be critical for organizations as they look to embrace generative AI capabilities that empower and accelerate the work of existing teams.

"Successful adoption of generative AI is dependent on the development of a solution that not only meets the security and privacy needs of the business but also integrates with the specific challenges and data characteristics unique to each organization," shares Mike Lewis. "We've been excited to work with leaders to find practical solutions designed to deliver short-term results and also adjust and grow with the ever-evolving landscape of generative AI."

Synthoni is co-located in the TiER1 office network, headquartered in Covington, KY, while serving a nationwide client base. Synthoni will focus on providing solutions to growth-oriented mid-market organizations. Its early clients have included organizations in healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and innovative non-profits. Keep up with future updates at https://synthoni.AI.

About TiER1 Impact: TiER1 Impact PBC, Inc. is an employee-owned, professional services development company that aims to invest in, develop, and grow purpose-driven, people-centric professional services firms that have a long-term outlook and an interest in helping clients build healthy, high-performing organizations. With more than 340 employees, TiER1 Impact's portfolio of brands includes TiER1 Performance, XPLANE, and HSD Metrics. Learn more at tier1impact.com.

