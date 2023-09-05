TiER1 Performance Announces Katie Frey as Next President

After years of successful leadership by our Co-Founder and President Greg Harmeyer, we're excited to announce Katie Frey as the next President of TiER1 Performance.

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of successful leadership by our Co-Founder and President Greg Harmeyer, we're excited to announce Katie Frey as the next President of TiER1 Performance. This appointment marks the first transition of leadership from the original company founders.

Katie joined TiER1 in 2013 as a change consultant leading major client transformations. She has since led several functions including Organizational Development, Strategic Growth, and Client Development before assuming the Chief Operating Officer role in January of 2022. She brings extensive experience both in consulting and in overall operations. With a proven track record in driving growth and building deep client relationships, Katie is well-equipped to steer TiER1 into its next phase of expansion.

During Greg's tenure, TiER1 became a trailblazer in strategy activation, partnering with more than 500 clients to bring their strategic visions to life through people. Since our founding in 2002, we've grown to 340 employees, transitioned to an employee-owned organization, been consistently ranked as a Best Place to Work, and was ranked on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 15 years straight.

In July of 2023, Greg authored Impact with Love: Building Business for a Better World, an Inc. Original book, sharing operating principles and lessons learned from the company's 20+ year history. Greg will remain CEO of TiER1 Impact, our parent company, as we continue expanded impact through acquisitions and new ventures.

"I am honored to step into this role and excited to lead TiER1 Performance into its next chapter," shares Katie Frey. "Today's economic environment is filled with both challenges and significant opportunities for impact; we are well poised for continued growth and innovation to continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

We look forward to continued success and achievement with Katie's leadership. We remain dedicated to pushing boundaries, driving strategic transformation, and helping organizations build healthy, high-performing cultures.

"Throughout TiER1's journey I've been repeatedly humbled and inspired by the incredible people that have been part of our growth," shares Greg. "Katie is one of those people. She is client-centered, strategic, deeply empathetic and fearless. The board and I are extraordinarily confident in her ability to lead TiER1 in this next season of growth."

Founded in 2002, TiER1 Performance is an employee-owned consulting firm that activates strategies through people. As a Certified B Corporation®, TiER1 consults, designs, builds, and enables meaningful experiences that shape mindsets and behaviors to drive desired results by focusing on realizing the potential of people. TiER1 is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, with teams across the country.

