Tiffany Pankratz-Umbehr, Head of SGS Maine Pointe's Consumer Goods & Retail Practice, is Recognized as a Recipient of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

"This recognition means a lot not only to me personally, but to all women involved in supply chain management," said Pankratz-Umbehr. "There are so many prominent women in executive supply chain positions today and that number is growing, as evidenced by the record number of nominations that were received this year. I am very honored to receive this recognition."

Pankratz-Umbehr's work in supply chain, her experience and her leadership has been recognized in the past as well, and earlier this year she was named as one of the winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know award, and also by Food Logistics as a recipient of their Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award program. She is frequently published in industry publications, and is also author of the SGS Maine Pointe white paper, "The Pragmatic Approach to Tackling Disruptions in Consumer Goods and Retail Supply Chains," which provides insights into how companies can gain stability and flexibility to deal with potential disruptions and turbulence ahead.

"Tiffany has proven to be an invaluable member of our leadership team and a mentor to fellow consultants," remarked Matthew Lekstutis, CEO of SGS Maine Pointe. "She has swiftly earned the trust of our clients, serving as a reliable advisor, and her insights and leadership have played a crucial role in delivering lasting value."

The prestigious award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm that drives compelling economic returns for clients. Our Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ strategy improves EBITDA, cash, growth, and resilience across planning, procurement, logistics, operations, and data analytics.

Working with executives and their teams, we break through functional silos and rapidly transform the plan-buy-make-move supply chain, with an average ROI of 6:1.

Our unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees is based on annualized savings.

About SGS

We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world. SGS has been delivering ESG and sustainability solutions and services to clients for the past 25 years and has been a carbon neutral company for the past seven years.

