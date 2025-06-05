Tiffany Stanley joins MAXX Properties as Chief Operating Officer

MAXX Properties—a privately held real estate company—announced today that Tiffany Stanley has joined as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ms. Stanley will lead all revenue, expense, operations, and capital improvements for MAXX Properties leveraging her strengths and experience in building high-performing teams to drive revenue and NOI growth ensuring operational effectiveness and actively capitalizing on significant growth opportunities ahead.

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXX Properties—a privately held real estate company—announced today that Tiffany Stanley has joined as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ms. Stanley will lead all revenue, expense, operations and capital improvements for MAXX Properties, leading a team of over 200 people in over 30 locations across 8 markets. Ms. Stanley will leverage her strengths and experience in building high-performing teams to drive revenue and NOI growth such that we continue to maximize value for our investors.

Tiffany most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Property & Asset Management at BMC Investments in Denver, Colorado and previously held roles at Steadfast Apartment REIT and Camden Property Trust with leadership roles spanning as many as 24,000 market-rate apartment homes.

"Tiffany's addition to our executive team comes at an exciting time for MAXX Properties," said Bill Markey, Chief Executive Officer. "As we grow our portfolio and continue to refine our operational excellence, Tiffany's collaborative leadership style and strong track record will be instrumental in driving best-in-class outcomes for our investors."

Ms. Stanley will join an executive team comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of demonstrated expertise in managing market-rate apartments, ensuring operational effectiveness, and actively capitalizing on significant growth opportunities ahead.

About MAXX PROPERTIES

MAXX Properties is a vertically-integrated real estate operating company focused on acquiring, owning, and managing apartments throughout the United States. MAXX, headquartered in Purchase, NY has over 300 associates and is an active investor in 7 states and 8 metropolitan areas throughout the Mountain West, Southwest, Southeast, and Northeast regions. As a full-service operator, MAXX Properties has the ability to leverage its regional expertise to source, execute, and provides its investors with direct access to the brand resource of a best-in-class operator with a national focus. For more information, please visit https://www.maxxproperties.com

