Tiga.ai Secures $2M to Launch AI Agent for Custom Buying Signals

The Tiga founders are veterans in MarTech, having been executives at Eloqua and founders of Triblio. They were pioneers in emerging categories like marketing automation and account-based marketing. With the launch of Tiga, they are now innovating and accelerating the new era of AI agents for go-to-market teams.

"Tiga's founding team is among the most experienced in this category. They have a deep, nuanced understanding of the problem space and have brought a compelling solution to market. Most importantly, Tiga is already driving real business results, helping customers close more deals and improve sales productivity," said Jason Caplain, General Partner at Bull City Venture Partners.

In 2025, Tiga will focus on building out sales and marketing teams to meet the market demand and to continue product innovation.

About Tiga.ai

Tiga is the first AI agent purpose-built to help sales teams discover custom buying signals for relevant, personalized outreach. Every company has custom buying signals that are unique to their market segment. Tiga's agent technology has fine-tuned models optimized for the discovery of these signals and will enable personalized outreach at scale over email and LinkedIn. Tiga's rapidly expanding customer base includes both large global enterprises and high-growth venture-backed startups.

