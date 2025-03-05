Tiga.ai Secures $2M to Launch AI Agent for Custom Buying Signals

Tiga.ai, a leader in signal-based prospecting, today announced that it has raised $2 million in funding. The round was led by Bull City Venture Partners, with participation from Cascade Seed Fund and Virginia Venture Partners.
RESTON, Va., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The biggest challenge in B2B selling is reaching accounts that are in a high potential buying cycle. These accounts are often identified by custom buying signals that take significant manual effort to discover. Tiga is the first AI agent purpose-built to autonomously discover custom buying signals and activate personalized outreach to the buyer.
The demand for Tiga is rapidly growing as current customers are already seeing significant results. "Tiga's ability to discover custom signals that specifically matter to Endear is a game changer for us. It helps us to focus on high-intent prospects at the right time and reach out to them with the right message," said Casey Drake, Vice President of Sales at Endear.
The Tiga founders are veterans in MarTech, having been executives at Eloqua and founders of Triblio. They were pioneers in emerging categories like marketing automation and account-based marketing. With the launch of Tiga, they are now innovating and accelerating the new era of AI agents for go-to-market teams.
"Tiga's founding team is among the most experienced in this category. They have a deep, nuanced understanding of the problem space and have brought a compelling solution to market. Most importantly, Tiga is already driving real business results, helping customers close more deals and improve sales productivity," said Jason Caplain, General Partner at Bull City Venture Partners.
In 2025, Tiga will focus on building out sales and marketing teams to meet the market demand and to continue product innovation.
About Tiga.ai
Tiga is the first AI agent purpose-built to help sales teams discover custom buying signals for relevant, personalized outreach. Every company has custom buying signals that are unique to their market segment. Tiga's agent technology has fine-tuned models optimized for the discovery of these signals and will enable personalized outreach at scale over email and LinkedIn. Tiga's rapidly expanding customer base includes both large global enterprises and high-growth venture-backed startups.
Media Contact
Kirsten Yee, Tiga.ai, 1 7034704252, [email protected], www.tiga.ai
SOURCE Tiga.ai
Share this article