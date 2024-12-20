Tiina A. Lantto, Ph.D., and Max C. Moseley, MSc, Join The Acta Group's Brussels and Manchester Offices

With offices in the United States, the UK, and the EU, Acta assists companies with complex registration and compliance issues under multiple regulatory schemes worldwide. Post this

Max L. Moseley, MSc assists clients in the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), and worldwide with global chemical regulatory compliance while keeping a keen focus on attendant business impacts. Within the EU and UK REACH frameworks, he concentrates on the full spectrum of support services for co-registrants and lead registrants, including performing data gap assessments, authoring robust study summaries (RSS), completing quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) assessments, and designing integrated testing strategies. Mr. Moseley offers clients particular expertise in green chemistry, sustainability, life cycle analysis, Greenhouse Gas Protocol Carbon Accounting standards, and meeting the objectives of the EU Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability (CSS). Mr. Moseley earned a BS in Chemistry and an MSc in Green Chemistry and Sustainable Industrial Technology, both from the University of York, England. He has spent the decade since as a trusted chemical regulatory and business consultant.

Acta is a scientific, business, and regulatory consulting firm staffed by experts who assist companies making or using chemicals to commercialize and sustain their products globally. With offices in the United States, the UK, and the EU, Acta assists companies with complex registration and compliance issues under multiple regulatory schemes worldwide. For more information, visit our website at http://www.actagroup.com. For timely updates and thoughtful analysis on developments under REACH and UK REACH, visit and subscribe to Acta's REACHblog®, http://www.reachblog.com.

Acta is the consulting affiliate of Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues.

