Barndoor AG has expanded its selection of replacement parts for tillage and planting equipment, giving farmers faster access to competitively priced components backed by same-day shipping and a wide network.

MARSHALL, Mo., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When a critical tillage or planting component wears out during a narrow field window, waiting for a backordered part can quickly become costly. Barndoor AG, a supplier of best-value replacement parts for tillage and planting equipment, is expanding its inventory to include a broader selection of Kinze, Yetter, and CopperheadAg replacement components. This gives farmers and agricultural buyers another source for high-value parts when timing matters.

The expanded inventory is supported by same-day shipping and access to more than 500,000 parts in stock through Barndoor AG's network of 17 Parallel Ag locations across the Midwest and Southern Plains. The move strengthens the company's focus on helping growers keep equipment operating instead of waiting on hard-to-find components.

What Happens When a Worn Part Threatens a Critical Field Window?

Tillage equipment works in demanding soil conditions, where sweeps, points, blades, colters and other ground-engaging components face constant abrasion. For farmers working within a limited tillage window, a worn component can quickly become a larger problem when replacement parts for tillage and planting equipment are not readily available.

Barndoor AG's expanded inventory may help address that pressure by providing a broader selection of Kinze, Yetter and CopperheadAg replacement components. Its tillage selection includes high-wear parts such as shanks, blades and hardware, as well as field cultivator sweeps, McKay knock-on sweeps, double points and more.

The selection also consists of replacement parts for many popular John Deere, Case IH, Yetter, Horsch Joker and Unverferth applications. Choosing the right component depends on the equipment, soil conditions and operating depth, which makes compatibility an important part of field preparation.

Planting equipment presents a similar timing challenge. Worn discs, loose bearings and tired closing components can affect seed placement, depth control, spacing and trench closure. Barndoor AG's planter and drill replacement parts are intended to support row unit performance and help customers prepare equipment before planting begins. Moreover, orders placed by 2 p.m. Central ship the same day, providing an expedited option when equipment needs to return to the field quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the most commonly asked questions about replacement parts for tillage and planting equipment.

What replacement parts has Barndoor AG added to its inventory?

Barndoor AG has expanded its selection to include a broader range of Kinze, Yetter and CopperheadAg replacement components in addition to its existing selection of tillage and planting equipment parts.

How quickly can replacement parts be shipped?

Orders placed by 2 p.m. Central ship the same day. Barndoor AG also has access to more than 500,000 parts in stock through 17 Parallel Ag locations.

What makes Barndoor AG a source for replacement parts?

Barndoor AG offers competitive pricing, an online catalog with more than 10,000 products, items sourced from trusted brands and dealer-level expertise. It also provides access to an extensive parts inventory through Parallel Ag.

About Barndoor AG

Barndoor AG provides agricultural parts for large-scale farmers, hobbyists, agricultural companies and institutional buyers. Created with rural agriculture in mind, the company provides an easy and effective way to have parts delivered when and where they are needed. Barndoor AG serves as the parts supplier for Parallel Ag, a company formed in 2023 when Ag Solutions Group and Livingston Machinery Co. merged.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, WebFX, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://barndoorag.com/

SOURCE Barndoor AG