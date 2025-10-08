Tillo and Honeyfund Partner to Deliver the Most Flexible, Fee-Free Wedding Gift Redemption with New Prepaid Mastercard

"It has been a 19-year dream to offer fully fee-free honeymoon funding for newlyweds while bringing value to partners and Honeyfund shareholders alike," said Sara Margulis, CEO and Co-Founder of Honeyfund. Post this

With Tillo's solution, Honeyfund can now offer couples instant access to their wedding gifts, enabling them to spend freely. Key benefits of the partnership include:

Fee-free Redemption: Enables newlyweds to keep 100% of their wedding gifts, unlike other options that deduct 3-5% in fees.

Global-Use and Digital Ease: Simplifies the redemption of gifts via a branded Mastercard – available as a physical or digital card to use with Apple Pay or Google Pay – with worldwide acceptance and seamless currency conversion.

5% Rewards Back: Delivers opportunities to earn a percentage back at select leading brands in travel, retail and dining, ensuring honeymoon funds stretch even further.

Access to 300+ Top Brands: Expands Honeyfund's brand catalog from nearly 200 to over 300 brands, including Amazon, Delta Airlines, Hotels.com, Uber, DoorDash and more.

24/7 Customer Support: Provides dedicated, around-the-clock service for peace of mind, wherever honeymooners travel.

With nearly $1 billion gifted to date, Honeyfund continues to lead the cash wedding registry category by expanding choice, value and versatility beyond traditional gifts. This commitment ensures couples can turn their guests' generosity into real-world experiences.

"It has been a 19-year dream to offer fully fee-free honeymoon funding for newlyweds while bringing value to partners and Honeyfund shareholders alike," said Sara Margulis, CEO and Co-Founder of Honeyfund. "With this new Honeyfund Prepaid Mastercard, couples everywhere can use their gifts instantly, flexibly and globally without losing a single dollar to fees. We are grateful for partners like Tillo and Mastercard in making this dream into a real-world milestone for our company."

Tillo's embedded rewards platform connects businesses to 3,000+ global brands across nearly 40 markets and 25 currencies, having processed over $4 billion in gift cards to-date. With real-time delivery, multi-currency capabilities and a single plug-and-go API integration, Tillo enables partners to create new customer experiences at scale. With Tillo, Honeyfund was able to expand globally both quickly and securely without building new infrastructure to deliver a fee-free experience for couples and gift-givers within the Honeyfund Wallet.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 3,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty, and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.

About Honeyfund

As the most trusted honeymoon and cash gift registry service since 2006, Honeyfund makes your dream honeymoon happen and powers your happily-ever-after with the help of friends and family. More than 1.5 million couples have created Honeyfund registries, receiving nearly $1 billion in gifts.

Tillo Media Contact:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

[email protected]

Honeyfund Media Contact:

Elena Behrman

[email protected]

Media Contact

Caliber Corporate Advisers, Tillo, 1 8885506385 Ext. 29, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo