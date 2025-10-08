Tillo and Honeyfund Partner to Deliver the Most Flexible, Fee-Free Wedding Gift Redemption with New Prepaid Mastercard

Partnership expands Honeyfund's global gift network and empowers newlyweds to use 100% of their gifts instantly, anywhere Mastercard is accepted
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tillo, a leading embedded rewards and incentives platform, has partnered with Honeyfund, the original honeymoon and cash registry, to launch the Honeyfund Prepaid Mastercard®. This collaboration with Tillo marks a milestone for Honeyfund, delivering on its nearly two-decade dream of providing couples with a completely fee-free way to fund their honeymoons and happily-ever-afters. The new card gives newlyweds instant, global spending power, unparalleled flexibility, and 5% back in rewards. The partnership further reinforces Honeyfund's mission to help couples turn wedding gifts into meaningful, seamless experiences by leveraging Tillo's plug-and-go API and global branded gift card network.
"At Tillo, our mission is to unlock growth for our partners by delivering more choice and adaptability to their customers," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo. "By powering the Honeyfund Prepaid Mastercard and expanding its global gift card network, we have helped Honeyfund deliver a new industry benchmark for wedding gift redemption – one that maximizes the value of every contribution while transforming the registry experience for couples worldwide."
With Tillo's solution, Honeyfund can now offer couples instant access to their wedding gifts, enabling them to spend freely. Key benefits of the partnership include:
- Fee-free Redemption: Enables newlyweds to keep 100% of their wedding gifts, unlike other options that deduct 3-5% in fees.
- Global-Use and Digital Ease: Simplifies the redemption of gifts via a branded Mastercard – available as a physical or digital card to use with Apple Pay or Google Pay – with worldwide acceptance and seamless currency conversion.
- 5% Rewards Back: Delivers opportunities to earn a percentage back at select leading brands in travel, retail and dining, ensuring honeymoon funds stretch even further.
- Access to 300+ Top Brands: Expands Honeyfund's brand catalog from nearly 200 to over 300 brands, including Amazon, Delta Airlines, Hotels.com, Uber, DoorDash and more.
- 24/7 Customer Support: Provides dedicated, around-the-clock service for peace of mind, wherever honeymooners travel.
With nearly $1 billion gifted to date, Honeyfund continues to lead the cash wedding registry category by expanding choice, value and versatility beyond traditional gifts. This commitment ensures couples can turn their guests' generosity into real-world experiences.
"It has been a 19-year dream to offer fully fee-free honeymoon funding for newlyweds while bringing value to partners and Honeyfund shareholders alike," said Sara Margulis, CEO and Co-Founder of Honeyfund. "With this new Honeyfund Prepaid Mastercard, couples everywhere can use their gifts instantly, flexibly and globally without losing a single dollar to fees. We are grateful for partners like Tillo and Mastercard in making this dream into a real-world milestone for our company."
Tillo's embedded rewards platform connects businesses to 3,000+ global brands across nearly 40 markets and 25 currencies, having processed over $4 billion in gift cards to-date. With real-time delivery, multi-currency capabilities and a single plug-and-go API integration, Tillo enables partners to create new customer experiences at scale. With Tillo, Honeyfund was able to expand globally both quickly and securely without building new infrastructure to deliver a fee-free experience for couples and gift-givers within the Honeyfund Wallet.
About Tillo
Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 3,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty, and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.
About Honeyfund
As the most trusted honeymoon and cash gift registry service since 2006, Honeyfund makes your dream honeymoon happen and powers your happily-ever-after with the help of friends and family. More than 1.5 million couples have created Honeyfund registries, receiving nearly $1 billion in gifts.
