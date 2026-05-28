Tillo and Paace Partner to Turn Everyday Movement Into Everyday Value

The partnership supports Paace's mission to help people move more and save more, while allowing the business to rapidly scale its rewards offering through a single integration. Post this

The partnership supports Paace's mission to help people move more and save more, while allowing the business to rapidly scale its rewards offering through a single integration.

"At Paace, we're on a mission to get people moving and saving more - in every part of their daily lives," said Seb Cohen, Co-Founder at Paace. "Partnering with Tillo is a natural next step: it means our users can now use their points to save with some of the nation's most-loved brands. We couldn't be more excited to bring this kind of real, everyday value to our community."

Paace believes wellness is one of the defining macro shifts of this generation. With more than one billion people globally tracking their steps each day, walking has become one of the world's most accessible and habitual forms of wellness. Through the Paace platform, users earn points for every step they take, which can then be redeemed across a growing network of brand partners.

The partnership with Tillo significantly expands the range of rewards available to Paace users while also supporting future geographic growth.

"This is exactly the kind of partnership we love to support at Tillo," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo. "Paace is creating something genuinely engaging by connecting wellness with real-world rewards. Through our platform they can quickly offer their users more choice, more flexibility, and access to brands people already know and love. We're excited to support their growth as they continue building a category-defining wellness experience."

Through Tillo's single API integration, businesses can access thousands of global brands across rewards, incentives, loyalty, and payout use cases, helping companies deliver more choice and better customer experiences at scale.

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

About Paace

Paace is building the Avios for the wellness age. The company believes wellness is not just a trend, but one of this generation's most significant macro shifts. Walking is the world's most accessible, democratised and habitual form of wellness, with over one billion people tracking their steps every single day. On Paace, users earn points for every step they take, which can then be spent across a growing network of brand partners. Learn more at https://www.paace.co/

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham-Hill, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo