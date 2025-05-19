Tillo Appoints Jason Silverstein as Group Chief Operating Officer

Tillo, the leading rewards and incentives platform and global gift card network, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Silverstein as its new Group Chief Operating Officer (COO).
AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tillo, the leading rewards and incentives platform and global gift card network, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Silverstein as its new Group Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Jason brings over 25 years of executive experience to Tillo, with a proven track record of leading high-growth companies through transformation and rapid scale up. Most recently, he played a central role in Tango's evolution, first as COO and then President, where he helped drive the company's global expansion into 80+ countries, redefined its revenue model from sales-led to product-led growth, and delivered record-breaking financial performance. His leadership ultimately helped steer Tango through its landmark acquisition by Blackhawk Network.
Jason Silverstein comments: "I'm incredibly excited and honored to join Tillo at such a pivotal moment. Tillo's innovative approach, global vision, and customer-first mindset are exactly what today's reward and incentive ecosystem needs. I'm looking forward to partnering with Alex and our leadership team to help scale the business and unlock even more value for customers around the world."
Jason's appointment reinforces Tillo's ambition in the North American market and beyond, following recent milestones including the launch of the marketing leading StoreFront, the acquisition of Jigsaw Business Solutions, and a new growth partnership with private equity firm Tenzing.
"Bringing Jason on board is a huge moment for Tillo," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo. "He's been at the heart of one of the biggest success stories in our space, and his operational expertise, strategic thinking, and cultural values make him a perfect fit. As we double down on our US growth and global vision, I have no doubt Jason will help accelerate our impact and build on the momentum we've worked so hard to create."
About Tillo
Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless access to 3,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love.
As the first global gift card network purpose-built to connect brands and buyers in a single platform, Tillo helps businesses unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, driving loyalty, expanding reach, and boosting revenue.
Media Contact
Hannah Dempster, Tillo, 44 07773241613, [email protected], https://www.tillo.com/
SOURCE Tillo
