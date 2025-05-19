Tillo Appoints Jason Silverstein as Group Chief Operating Officer

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to join Tillo at such a pivotal moment. Tillo's innovative approach, global vision, and customer-first mindset are exactly what today's reward and incentive ecosystem needs." Post this

Jason Silverstein comments: "I'm incredibly excited and honored to join Tillo at such a pivotal moment. Tillo's innovative approach, global vision, and customer-first mindset are exactly what today's reward and incentive ecosystem needs. I'm looking forward to partnering with Alex and our leadership team to help scale the business and unlock even more value for customers around the world."

Jason's appointment reinforces Tillo's ambition in the North American market and beyond, following recent milestones including the launch of the marketing leading StoreFront, the acquisition of Jigsaw Business Solutions, and a new growth partnership with private equity firm Tenzing.

"Bringing Jason on board is a huge moment for Tillo," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo. "He's been at the heart of one of the biggest success stories in our space, and his operational expertise, strategic thinking, and cultural values make him a perfect fit. As we double down on our US growth and global vision, I have no doubt Jason will help accelerate our impact and build on the momentum we've worked so hard to create."

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless access to 3,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love.

As the first global gift card network purpose-built to connect brands and buyers in a single platform, Tillo helps businesses unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, driving loyalty, expanding reach, and boosting revenue.

Media Contact

