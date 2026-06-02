Tillo Appoints Michael Tigwell as Managing Director to Accelerate Global Growth

With more than 15 years of experience scaling high-growth SaaS businesses, Michael joins at a pivotal moment as Tillo looks to build on a decade of growth and accelerate its ambition to become the world's leading rewards, incentives and gift card provider. Post this

Alex Preece, CEO & Co-Founder said:

"When looking for our new Managing Director for UK and EMEA, I needed someone who truly understood the nuances of our industry and who had lived through the challenges that come with significant growth, not just in revenue but in scaling teams. Michael played a key role at Benefex, helping lead the business from 100 people to 1,300. That kind of hands-on experience is exactly what Tillo needs right now.

"As I focus on Tillo's continued expansion into the US market, it's crucial to have a trusted leader on the ground in the UK and EMEA who can work closely with the exceptional team we've built over the past ten years, helping execute our vision and ensuring our customers continue to feel supported as we grow. Michael's approach and values are a natural fit for Tillo's culture, and I'm delighted to welcome him to the team."

Michael Tigwell, Managing Director commented:

"Tillo has built something genuinely impressive over the past decade - an unmatched product proposition, an enviable list of customer and brand partnerships, and an exceptionally talented group of people around the world. Alex and the team have laid the foundations for what comes next.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to become part of a business that truly connects brands, businesses and consumers at scale. The business is well-positioned for a period of accelerated growth, and I look forward to working alongside the team to make that a reality."

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 4,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.tillo.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham-Hill, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo