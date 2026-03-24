Tillo Celebrates 10 Years as The Leading Rewards, Incentives and Gift Card Platform

Since launching with a $1.3M pre-seed round in 2016, Tillo has achieved 99.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while its EBITDA has grown at a 56.1% CAGR since its first profitable year in 2017. Post this

"Tillo was started with a bold vision: to build the digital gift card infrastructure that transforms how brands connect with consumers," said Alex Preece, Co-Founder and CEO of Tillo. "Ten years later, we've surpassed what I ever imagined – creating a platform trusted by global enterprises and the most innovative fintechs. As a British Army veteran, I've learned that success always comes down to people and teamwork, and I'm incredibly proud of the team that has made this journey possible."

Tillo has scaled rapidly while maintaining a focus on reliability, customer experience and global reach. Since its founding, the company has:

Established a network of 4,000+ global brands – Target, Starbucks and Uber – spanning 40 markets and 25 currencies.

Processed more than $4 billion in digital gift cards through its platform.

Expanded from its UK headquarters to offices in Austin, Texas; Sydney, Australia; and Cape Town, Africa.

Grown to 165+ employees worldwide.

Partnered with 300+ global buyers, enabling rewards programs that reach millions of consumers and hundreds of thousands of businesses.

Earned Customer Service Excellence accreditation for three consecutive years – the only gift card provider to have achieved this distinction.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to help scale Tillo into the global platform it is today," said Bill Warshauer, Chief Revenue Officer of Tillo. "What makes this company special is not just the technology, but the culture – a true commitment to collaboration, transparency and continuous innovation. The rewards and incentives landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and Tillo is uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate what comes next."

As demand for digital incentives continues to accelerate across fintech, payments, loyalty and enterprise engagement programs, Tillo remains steadfast on expanding its global network, enhancing its technology platform and helping organizations deliver more meaningful reward experiences at scale.

To learn more about Tillo and its embedded rewards and incentives platform, visit Tillo.com.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 4,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.

Tillo Media Contact:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

[email protected]

Media Contact

Caliber Corporate Advisers, Tillo, 1 888-550-6385, [email protected], Tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo