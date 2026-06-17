Tillo Expands Canadian Brand Network with Flight Centre Canada Partnership

The partnership forms part of Tillo's continued expansion across North America, supporting growing demand for flexible digital rewards and gift card solutions across loyalty, incentives, promotions, employee engagement, and payout programs. Post this

Katie Cannon, Chief Brand Partnerships Officer at Tillo, said: "We're excited to welcome Flight Centre Canada to the Tillo network. Travel is a category that consistently drives engagement, and Flight Centre is a brand that consumers know and trust. This partnership gives our partners across Canada even more choice when building reward and incentive."

"Travel continues to be one of the most meaningful and emotionally resonant reward categories for consumers," said Anita Emilio, Executive Vice President at Flight Centre Canada. "Our recent YouGov research found that 82 per cent of Canadians view vacations as a health and wellbeing essential rather than a luxury, and this partnership with Tillo helps make those experiences more accessible through loyalty and incentive programs."

The partnership forms part of Tillo's continued expansion across North America, supporting growing demand for flexible digital rewards and gift card solutions across loyalty, incentives, promotions, employee engagement, and payout programs.

To learn more about Tillo and its global gift card network, visit https://tillo.com/.

About Tillo Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

About Flight Centre Canada

The Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) is a global travel retailer and corporate travel manager headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company has operated in Canada since 1995, with offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver.

FCTG employs approximately 15,000 people globally and operates leisure and corporate travel businesses in 25 countries. Canadian leisure brands include Flight Centre, Envoyage and Laurier Du Vallon.

The company has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 1995 and currently has a market capitalization of approximately CAD$4.1 billion.

Source: YouGov surveyed 1,064 Canadian adults aged 18+ (excluding Québec residents) intending to travel for leisure in 2026. Fieldwork was conducted online between Nov. 7-11, 2025, on behalf of Flight Centre Canada.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham-Hill, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo