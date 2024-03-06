Tillo Expands Market Leadership with Strategic Acquisition of Jigsaw Business Solutions

The addition of Jigsaw into the Tillo business proposition redefines the rewards and incentives market creating new business offerings for prospects and customers globally.

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom and AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tillo, the market-leading embedded rewards and incentives platform, has today announced the acquisition of Jigsaw Business Solutions, a leading provider of managing successful gift card programs for more than 20 retailers such as ASOS, Costa, Hotels.com. A strategic move designed to redefine the rewards and incentives landscape, the acquisition is valued at £3.6 million, including an initial consideration and an earn-out, paving the way for enhanced growth and innovation in the reward and incentive space using digital gift cards.

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Tillo's growth trajectory, signalling a new era of expanded capabilities and enhanced customer offerings that firmly place Tillo at the forefront of the global gift card industry. It also brings together Tillo's robust technology infrastructure and customer-centric approach with Jigsaw's extensive experience in full-program gift-card management, enhancing Tillo's business offering for both existing and prospective customers.

Alex Preece, CEO and CO-Founder of Tillo said: "We are immensely proud to announce Tillo's acquisition of Jigsaw Business Solutions. By integrating Jigsaw's extensive experience in managing high-profile retailer gift card programs into Tillo's innovative platform and overall service offering, we can offer more tailored, competitive solutions to our customers and strengthen our unique position as leaders in the global gift card market.

Alex continues: "This is a transformative moment for both Tillo and Jigsaw and a step towards a future where our combined strengths will lead the industry and create unmatched value for our brand and buyer customers worldwide."

John Bohan and Kim Anderson, Jigsaw Founders, commented: "We are delighted by today's acquisition announcement. Over the last 10 years our incredible team has helped launch, manage and grow some amazing gift card programmes and now, the time is right for the next chapter, both personally and professionally. Together Tillo & Jigsaw will become a true industry powerhouse across the globe. We know Jigsaw is in great hands with Katie continuing in her role as MD and we can't wait to see what happens next."

Katie Cannon, Jigsaw Managing Director, said: "I am so excited about today's news; the acquisition marks a significant milestone in the Jigsaw adventure. Our two businesses align closely on core values and principles and I am certain that this move will not only allow us to continue to provide an excellent service to our clients, that we are incredibly passionate about, but also to open up new opportunities for growth and innovation across our teams, businesses and the gift card industry as a whole. Knowing what I do about what our teams can achieve individually, I can't wait to see what we can do together."

Jigsaw will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity but will become integrated into Tillo's service offering and product ecosystem.

–

About Tillo:

Tillo is an embedded rewards and incentives platform that drives sustainable growth for businesses by connecting them to digital gift cards from 2,000+ global brands, helping them to unlock innovative and profitable use cases.

Our plug-and-go API provides a seamless connection to the brands people love making it possible to manage and deliver rewards and incentives with one integration. Tillo is the fastest-growing global gift card network, operating in 37 markets and 16 currencies, and has processed more than $2 billion worth of gift cards to date.

Tillo has offices in Austin, Texas, Brighton, UK, and Sydney, Australia.

About Jigsaw:

Jigsaw provides a dedicated, outsourced gift card team, taking care of the complex and time-consuming management of a gift card programme providing a white glove service and decades of expertise. Jigsaw works with retailers to launch, manage and grow gift card programmes within the reward, incentive and loyalty sectors, selling gift cards online and to businesses who want to acquire, retain and compensate customers, or reward, gift and incentivise employees.

Jigsaw works with more than 20 retailer gift card programmes, creating and managing a profitable revenue stream as well as helping reach new audiences and sales channels.

Media Contact

Alyssa Pallotti, Touchdown PR, (512) 599-4015, [email protected], https://www.touchdownpr.com/

SOURCE Tillo