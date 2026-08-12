Tillo Partners with Active Junky to Help U.S. Families Stretch Their Budgets with Enhanced Cashback and Gift Card Rewards

Through Tillo StoreFront, Tillo's turnkey white label digital gift card mall, Active Junky rapidly launched a branded digital gift card and rewards hub without building complex infrastructure. Post this

"Active Junky has built a highly engaged community of savvy savers, and we're excited to help them deliver even more value at a time when every dollar counts," said Alex Preece, Co-Founder and CEO of Tillo. "Our storefront solution allowed Active Junky to bring a powerful rewards and gift card experience to market quickly. As we continue to add new brands and categories to the Tillo network, their members will see even more opportunities to maximize their rewards, both online and in‑store, across the purchases they already make."

With the Tillo integration, members can continue redeeming cashback through Active Junky's existing payment methods including ACH, PayPal, Venmo and check. They can also take advantage of newly added redemption options, including the ability to cash out directly to an eligible personal Visa® or Mastercard® credit or debit card and redeem rewards for gift cards that offer additional bonus value. At select retailers, for example, a $100 cashback balance may be redeemed for a $110 gift card, creating meaningful additional savings for families and other budget-conscious consumers.

"Our goal is to become the first place people check before making any meaningful purchase," said Kevin McInerney, Founder and CEO of Active Junky. "Families are feeling the pinch, whether they're buying gear to stay involved in their favorite hobbies, covering the cost of kids' sports and activities, or simply keeping up with the grocery bill. Partnering with Tillo gives our members a smarter way to stack savings through cashback and discounted gift cards, helping them make their money go further without giving up the hobbies and experiences that matter most to them."

The collaboration comes as U.S. consumers prepare for the back‑to‑school and holiday shopping seasons. Amid ongoing economic pressure, consumers are increasingly seeking smarter ways to stretch their budgets, making gift cards that provide extra value an attractive option for adding value to everyday purchases and larger seasonal expenses.

Founded more than 15 years ago with a focus on outdoor sports enthusiasts, Active Junky has expanded alongside its members to serve a broader community that includes athletes, parents and families managing the growing cost of sports, household essentials and everyday life. The company is currently experiencing its strongest period of growth to date as consumers seek more effective ways to maximize their spending.

Early results show that members are quickly adopting the new gift card experience, with many choosing bonus-value redemptions over traditional cash payouts and using discounted gift cards to save before making purchases. The combination of cashback, discounted gift cards and bonus redemption options is helping members unlock greater value on everyday spending.

Looking ahead, Tillo and Active Junky are exploring additional ways to help consumers save, including in‑store and card-linked offers that could extend the experience across online and offline shopping.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 4,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.

About Active Junky

Headquartered in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Active Junky is a leading cashback and shopping rewards platform that helps consumers save money on purchases from more than 3,000 retailers across outdoor gear, sporting goods, travel, apparel, home improvement, electronics and everyday essentials. Founded in 2010, Active Junky enables members to earn cashback on qualifying purchases while discovering the best deals, coupons and shopping opportunities from top brands. Through its new digital gift card marketplace, members can also purchase discounted gift cards and redeem cashback for bonus-value gift cards, unlocking even more ways to maximize every shopping dollar. Active Junky's mission is to become the first place consumers check before making a purchase, helping shoppers make smarter buying decisions and get more value from every dollar they spend.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo