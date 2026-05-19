Tillo Partners with Core Rewards to Modernize Enterprise Incentive Programs

Together, Tillo and Core Rewards are helping organizations evolve and modernize incentive and recognition programs through broader choice, more personalized participant experiences and curated offerings that encourage stronger engagement and higher redemption rates. Post this

As organizations increasingly look to deliver more flexibility and instantly accessible incentives, the partnership reflects a growing demand for programs that better match the expectations consumers experience in everyday life. Already offering more than 70,000 merchandise options through its enterprise platform, Core Rewards partnered with Tillo to complement its existing catalog with experience-led offerings designed to appeal to a broader range of participant interests.

"Enterprise incentive and recognition programs play an important role in celebrating the behaviors that matter most to organizations, whether that's driving sales performance, recognizing safety milestones or strengthening customer loyalty," said Alex Preece, Co-Founder and CEO of Tillo. "At the same time, today's participants increasingly expect rewards that feel more personal and relevant to their lifestyles. Through a single integration, Tillo enables partners like Core Rewards to expand participant choice with globally recognized brands and experience-led offerings while maintaining a simple, intuitive redemption experience."

Rather than introducing the complexity associated with live travel booking systems, Core Rewards leveraged Tillo's platform to deliver curated travel-related offerings in a streamlined, branded environment. The expanded catalog also enables Core Rewards to create themed packages centered around dining, entertainment and lifestyle brands.

"Tillo made it simple to bring a best-in-class eGift card experience to our rewards catalog," said David Pressley, Vice President of Technology at Core Rewards. "We were able to hand-pick popular brands, bundle them into appealing reward options and give our participants the freedom to choose what matters most to them, all through a seamless integration and a beautifully branded redemption site."

Together, Tillo and Core Rewards are helping organizations evolve and modernize incentive and recognition programs through broader choice, more personalized participant experiences and curated offerings that encourage stronger engagement and higher redemption rates.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 4,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.

About Core Rewards

Core Rewards is the channel loyalty and performance program partner for enterprises that sell through distributors, dealers, resellers, and other direct or indirect sales forces. Core Rewards delivers a fully integrated service — strategy, a platform purpose-built for channel complexity, participant communications, rewards fulfillment, and ongoing optimization — with a team that operates as an extension of our clients'. The result is measurable engagement, behavior change, and sales lift among enrolled participants and renewal rates driven by outcomes that in-house teams and self-service platforms consistently struggle to replicate.

Media Contact:

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Tillo

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo