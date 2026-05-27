Tillo Partners with GOVX to Expand Digital Gift Card Access for 12 Million Verified Members

Timed to launch during May's National Military Appreciation Month, the partnership highlights both companies' shared commitment to deliver meaningful value to those who serve. Post this

"Military personnel, first responders and other emergency workers give so much to our communities. This is about giving something back – real savings where it matters most, from food and fuel to retail and travel," said Alex Preece, Co-Founder and CEO of Tillo. "Across the global platforms Tillo supports, we're seeing digital gift cards serve as a powerful way for brands and marketplaces to deliver impactful, measurable value into everyday spend. The partnership between Tillo and GOVX is especially meaningful to me given my military background, and reflects a shared commitment to helping millions of members access simple, instant savings through a benefit they can use in the ways they normally spend."

With Tillo's technology, GOVX can rapidly scale its digital capabilities without new infrastructure, offering members immediate access to rewards aligned with modern shopping behaviors.

"At GOVX, we're always open to new ways to enhance the member experience through innovation," said Alan Cole, CEO of GOVX. "Tillo's global network, seamless digital fulfillment technology and aligned commitment to honoring a deserving community makes this a winning partnership. As we introduce digital gift cards to our 12 million verified members, we're focused on driving awareness of this new benefit, and helping members understand how they can leverage it to save instantly across categories where they regularly spend."

Key benefits include:

First-ever digital card offering: Expands GOVX into digital value and everyday spend

Access to top global brands: Broad catalog across dining, retail, travel and entertainment

Instant, secure delivery: Real-time fulfillment for immediate use

Exclusive member savings: Discounted gift cards tailored to service communities

Scalable platform: Enables continued marketplace growth

This launch builds on Tillo's experience powering digital gift card and rewards programs for platforms around the world, where layering value solutions help communities stretch their budgets further across purchases they already make. For GOVX, the integration creates and new way to engage its 12 million verified member base with relevant, secure and instantly available savings, while expanding the marketplace's ability to deliver benefits beyond traditional product discounts and drive greater awareness of value built specifically for the service community it supports.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 4,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.

About GOVX:

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in this mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through the flagship marketplace, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 12M+ members with their own storefront. More than 2K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With the proprietary verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 5K brands currently utilize GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within an engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To date, over $3M has been donated through the GOVX Gives Back initiative.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 1 888-550-6385, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo