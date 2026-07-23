Tillo Partners with HiThrive to Power Global Employee Rewards and Recognition Programs

HiThrive can now power digital rewards for employees in more than 100 countries through a single integration with Tillo's API-driven platform, supporting recognition programs at global scale. Post this

"By partnering with HiThrive, we're bridging the gap between global recognition and local relevance," said Alex Preece, Co-Founder and CEO of Tillo. "We believe that regardless of location, every employee deserves the 'Ultimate Choice™' in how they are rewarded. By removing the operational complexity of cross-border incentives, we're making that experience not just possible, but frictionless."

Organizations can automate rewards for key employee moments, including work anniversaries, birthdays, onboarding milestones, employee referrals, peer recognition and achievement-based programs tied to company goals. Employees can select rewards that are most meaningful to them, while administrators maintain centralized oversight of budgets, delivery and program performance, reducing manual administration while ensuring employees receive locally relevant rewards wherever they work.

"A career isn't remembered by raises or promotions. It's remembered through the moments when people feel seen and supported," said Josh Zacharias, Founder and CEO of HiThrive. "We built HiThrive because those moments matter. Whether it's welcoming a new hire, celebrating a milestone or recognizing someone who made a difference, those moments become part of how people remember their careers. We chose Tillo because of its global reach, extensive reward catalog and reliable API infrastructure. Those capabilities allow us to scale that recognition experience without losing what makes it meaningful, giving employees the freedom to choose rewards that feel personal."

The partnership comes as organizations are placing an increasing emphasis on employee engagement, retention and culture building initiatives, particularly within hybrid and distributed workforces. Recent Gallup workplace research shows employee engagement remains a challenge, with global engagement falling to 20% in 2025, marking the second consecutive year of declining engagement and its lowest level since 2020. Facing pressure to improve retention and foster healthy work environments, HR leaders are looking to move away from manual reward fulfillment processes and toward more scalable solutions that can deliver consistent experiences across teams and geographies.

In an era of declining employee engagement, recognition has become one of the most effective ways to create connection across the workforce. HiThrive helps organizations recognize employees in more than 120 countries, with 78% of employees recognizing a colleague each month, 83% of reward recipients redeeming their rewards, and every new hire receiving recognition on day one.

By leveraging Tillo's infrastructure, HiThrive can continue to evolve its global rewards offering, introduce new reward options and support customers as their engagement strategies grow in scale and sophistication. Together, Tillo and HiThrive are helping organizations build recognition programs that scale with increasingly global and distributed workforces.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 4,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.

About HiThrive

HiThrive is the employee recognition and rewards platform organizations trust to build culture with intention. Native to Slack, Microsoft Teams and the web, HiThrive transforms recognition into a strategic advantage through peer-to-peer recognition, awards, service anniversaries, nominations and incentives. More than 1,000 teams rely on HiThrive to deliver personalized recognition and globally relevant rewards to employees in more than 120 countries. HiThrive is headquartered in New York. Learn more at hithrive.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham-Hill, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo