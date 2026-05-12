Tillo Partners with Jat Link to Power Next-Generation Loyalty Platform, JatPoint

By integrating with Tillo, JatPoint can rapidly scale its reward offering while giving users access to globally recognized brands through a simple and intuitive experience. Post this

The partnership brings together Jat Link's vision for youth-focused engagement with Tillo's flexible reward infrastructure, helping deliver a mobile-first experience built around instant value, choice, and seamless digital redemption.

"JatPoint is the first loyalty program built specifically for the young generation," said Vian LAU, Founder of Jat Link Limited. "Partnering with Tillo allows us to meet our users' demands for instant value and global flexibility, delivering a reward experience that finally matches their digital lifestyle."

As digital-native consumers continue to reshape expectations around loyalty and rewards, the partnership addresses growing demand for experiences that are immediate, flexible, and personalized. By integrating with Tillo, JatPoint can rapidly scale its reward offering while giving users access to globally recognized brands through a simple and intuitive experience.

"At Tillo, we believe rewards should feel relevant, instant, and engaging," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo. "JatPoint is rethinking loyalty for a new generation of consumers, and we're excited to help power a reward experience that reflects how young people want to interact with brands today."

Tillo's platform enables businesses across the world to connect with leading global brands through a single API integration, supporting loyalty, incentives, cashback, employee engagement, and customer acquisition use cases.

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

About Jat Link

Jat Link is a tech innovator focused on the future of digital engagement. Its flagship platform, JatPoint, is the first loyalty program designed exclusively for the young generation, replacing outdated systems with instant, high-value digital rewards. Jat Link empowers brands to build authentic connections with digital-native consumers through seamless, tech-driven solutions.

Learn more at JatPoint.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo