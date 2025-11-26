Tillo Partners with Miconex to Bring Town & City Gift Cards to the Network

Tillo has partnered with Miconex to bring their Town & City Gift Card programs to the Tillo network, enabling brands and businesses to tap into the growing shop local movement across the UK and Ireland.

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tillo has partnered with Miconex to bring their Town & City Gift Card programs to the Tillo network, enabling brands and businesses to tap into the growing shop local movement across the UK and Ireland.

Available now through the Tillo Platform, Town & City Gift Cards make it easy for organisations to give the gift of local choice - empowering recipients to spend with both national and independent businesses in their local area.

Miconex's Town & City Gift Cards operate on the Mastercard Network, bringing together local retailers, hospitality, leisure, and service providers to create a multi-store gift card that drives spend back into local economies. The cards are available in both physical and digital formats, with digital cards usable via Google and Apple Wallets.

The partnership aligns with growing consumer and corporate demand to support local:

98% of people said support for local was important for them

82% said supporting local has become more important to them over the past 12 months

97% would like to receive a Gift Card that can be spent with big brands and independents

By joining the Tillo network, Miconex expands access to over 200 local programs across the UK and Ireland, giving businesses and reward providers a simple, scalable way to support communities and champion local economic growth.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, said:

"Partnering with Miconex allows us to give our customers even more choice, not just in where they spend, but in the impact their spend can make. Together, we're helping businesses reward their people while strengthening local economies."

Colin Munro, CEO of Miconex, said:

"Shop local sentiment continues to build in the UK and Ireland. Town & City Gift Cards are the only gift card that offers the big brands they know with the local businesses they love in a single card, so organisations can offer their people unbeatable local choice with unrivalled support for local."

Town & City Gift Cards are now live across the Tillo Network in the UK and Ireland.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Its award-winning platform connects over 3,000 global brands to a network of buyers across 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars in gift cards each year. Tillo is the first gift card provider certified for Customer Service Excellence and is setting the global standard for rewards and incentives.

Visit the Tillo website

About Miconex

Miconex's objective is simple: providing communities with a tangible means to retain spend in their local area, providing essential support for local businesses of all types and sizes through its Town & City Gift Cards and Downtown Gift Cards. With Miconex, local and loyal shopping becomes not only easy for customers but desirable, contributing to the evolution of high streets and downtowns around the world.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 07773 241613, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo