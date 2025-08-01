Tillo Powers Parliament Hill's New Member Savings App, Transforming the Future of Benefits

Using Tillo's StoreFront - a plug-and-play marketplace solution - Parliament Hill has delivered a seamless, always-on savings experience that's fast to launch and easy to scale. Post this

To bring the app to life, Parliament Hill partnered with Tillo to deliver instant access to a rich catalogue of digital gift cards, discounts, and cashback offers from top retail and lifestyle brands. Using Tillo's StoreFront - a plug-and-play marketplace solution - Parliament Hill has delivered a seamless, always-on savings experience that's fast to launch and easy to scale.

"We're focused on delivering high-impact, everyday value to members through intuitive digital experiences," said Gautam Sahgal, Executive Chairman of Parliament Hill. "This app is the first step in an ambitious roadmap to completely modernise how member benefits are accessed and experienced."

Available now, the new app allows members to browse, buy, and benefit on the go, whether it's on everyday essentials, travel, wellbeing, or experiences. The mobile-first approach ensures better engagement, stronger retention, and greater perceived value for association partners.

With Tillo's StoreFront powering the back end, Parliament Hill can offer:

A fully branded digital gift card experience

Real-time access to a growing brand catalogue

Cashback, discounts, and curated deals tailored to each audience

A scalable platform designed for future growth

"We're building more than just an app," added Sahgal. "We're creating a benefits ecosystem - one that's personal, dynamic, and responsive to what today's members actually want."

About Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill builds and manages high-performing member benefits platforms for over 100 professional membership organisations in the UK, representing more than 6.2 million members. Its focus is on delivering value, relevance, and measurable impact to membership associations and their members through innovative products and partnerships.

For more information, please visit www.parliament-hill.co.uk.

About Tillo

Tillo is the global gift card platform that powers reward, loyalty, and incentive experiences for the world's leading brands and businesses. With its flexible API and plug-and-play StoreFront solution, Tillo connects partners to a global catalogue of 3,000+ digital gift cards across 37 markets and 25 currencies. From employee rewards to cashback, disbursements, and more – Tillo makes gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo