Tillo Secures Customer Service Excellence Accreditation for the Third Consecutive Year

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, added: "Our ambition is to set the global standard for rewards and incentives. That begins with how we serve our customers." Post this

As part of this year's assessment, Tillo also achieved five additional Compliance Plus recognitions, awarded for exceeding the standard in key areas of customer-focused leadership, service improvement, and staff engagement.

These included:

Improving services and customer journeys through insight - Tillo was recognised for making measurable improvements to services as a result of analysing customer experience. Feedback, operational insight, and customer engagement help identify opportunities to enhance workflows, tooling, and customer journeys across the platform and support model.

Leadership ownership of customer outcomes - The assessment highlighted Tillo's strong leadership commitment to customer-first service delivery. Senior leaders actively support and advocate for customers, building direct relationships with strategic partners and ensuring customer impact shapes company priorities and investment decisions.

Customer insight driving strategy and improvement - Customer feedback, operational data, and partner engagement are used to inform policy, strategy, and service improvement initiatives. Insights gathered through industry forums such as TilloConnect and ongoing customer collaboration help guide product development and operational priorities.

Frontline insight shaping processes and service design - Customer-facing teams play a key role in informing internal processes, policy development, and service planning. Frontline feedback contributes directly to workflow improvements, tooling enhancements, and service design, ensuring operational decisions reflect real customer experience.

Valuing staff contributions and customer-focused behaviours - The assessment also recognised the organisation's culture of recognising and valuing staff contributions to customer outcomes. Leadership, managers, and teams across the business demonstrate behaviours that prioritise customer success and continuous improvement.

Maria Khoury, Director of Operations at Tillo, said: "Achieving Customer Service Excellence for the third consecutive year reflects the discipline, care, and ownership our teams bring to customer relationships every day. At Tillo, service is not treated as a single function. It is embedded in how we operate as a business. From leadership sponsorship to frontline insight, every part of the organisation plays a role in protecting and improving the customer experience."

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, added: "Our ambition is to set the global standard for rewards and incentives. That begins with how we serve our customers. Securing this accreditation for the third year running, while also achieving additional Compliance Plus recognitions, demonstrates that our growth continues to be built on accountability, insight, and strong customer relationships."

Customer Service Excellence accreditation reflects Tillo's continued commitment to raising service standards, strengthening industry collaboration, and delivering reliable, trusted service for businesses using gift cards as part of their engagement, rewards, and payment strategies.

For more information, visit tillo.com

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo