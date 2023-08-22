Tillo Strengthens Its Brand-Centric Approach with Expansion into Australia

Tillo's decision to expand into Australia showcases its continued dedication to bolstering their global brand catalogue. Tweet this

Tillo has appointed Steve Toth as Head of Retail Partnerships Australia to lead the growth and expansion.

Steve, an experienced tech leader, has said, "Tillo is an exciting and dynamic platform that is dedicated to helping businesses increase sales and grow customer loyalty whilst giving full control and visibility through its state-of-the-art reporting. Joining Tillo at this pivotal moment in their global journey is extremely exciting! I'm deeply honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading our expansion in Australia, a vibrant market brimming with potential. Together, we're set to elevate the rewards and incentives experience for businesses, making it richer and more diverse than ever before."

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, comments, "Adding Steve to our team and expanding into Australia aligns perfectly with our brand-centric strategy and reaffirms our global vision. By weaving more global brands into our network, we're amplifying the choices and value we can offer our customers. The last few years have been an exciting time of growth for Tillo, seeing us hit more than $2 billion in total transactions, open an office in Austin, Texas, and now one in Sydney, Australia. This is just the beginning of our journey in establishing deeper, brand-rich connections on a global scale, and I'm very excited to see what this holds."

About Tillo:

Tillo is an embedded rewards and incentives platform that drives sustainable growth for businesses by connecting them to digital gift cards from 2000+ global brands, helping them to unlock innovative and profitable use cases.

Tillo's plug-and-go API provides a seamless connection to the brands people love making it possible to manage and deliver rewards and incentives with one integration. Tillo is the fastest-growing global gift card network, operating in 37 markets and 16 currencies, and has processed more than $2 billion worth of gift cards to date.

https://www.tillo.io/.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 03333058448, [email protected], https://www.tillo.io/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Tillo