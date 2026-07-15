Tillo to enhance Reward's global gift card and rewards offering

Through the partnership, Reward will integrate Tillo's platform to enhance its Marketplace proposition, expanding access to a broad catalogue of global brands and enabling more seamless, flexible reward experiences across key international markets. Post this

Reward is a leading customer engagement and commerce media platform, operating at the intersection of banking and retail to help businesses drive measurable growth and loyalty through personalised, data-driven experiences. As demand grows for instant, relevant and choice‑led rewards, the partnership with Tillo further strengthens Reward's ability to deliver highly tailored customer experiences at scale.

Tillo's technology provides a single integration to thousands of brands globally, simplifying the way businesses source, manage, and distribute digital gift cards. The platform is designed to remove operational complexity while maintaining a strong focus on reliability and support.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder at Tillo, said: "We're proud to support Reward as they continue to expand their offering across global markets. They've built a strong reputation for helping businesses create meaningful customer connections, and we're excited to play a role in powering the next phase of that journey."

"Partnering with Tillo strengthens our ability to give customers access to global brands," said Anna Jaycocks, VP of Global Marketing at Reward. "As we scale, we're building a best-in-class marketplace environment across our portfolio, combining Tillo's brand network with Reward's data and AI capabilities to deliver more relevant and rewarding customer experiences."

As Reward continues to grow its global footprint as part of the Rezolve Ai Group, the partnership ensures it is well positioned to meet increasing demand for digital rewards that are simple to deliver and valued by end users.

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

About Reward

Reward, part of the Rezolve Ai Group, is a global leader in customer engagement and commerce media, operating in more than 15 markets across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Positioned at the intersection of banking and retail, its platform combines technology, data insights and digital marketing expertise to deliver richer customer experiences, measurable sales growth and lasting loyalty.

On a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding, Reward has returned over $2 billion in cashback to customers to date and is committed to reaching $4 billion by 2030. In 2026, Reward earned Great Place to Work® certification, a prestigious employee-led accreditation recognizing its people-first culture.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo