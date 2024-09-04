Tillo Welcomes Bill Warshauer as Chief Revenue Officer for North America

With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the rewards and incentives industry, Bill is set to play a key role in Tillo's expansion as the business continues to strengthen its presence in North America. Post this

Bill Warshauer joins Tillo from Blackhawk Network, where he served as Region Head of North America Incentives. Bill has worked with some of the largest companies across diverse industries, including telecommunications, home improvement, office supplies, technology, government agencies, and health & wellness. Over a 23-year career at Blackhawk Network, his deep understanding of these nuanced markets has enabled him to craft tailored solutions that respond to ever-changing market dynamics.

Bill's appointment marks Tillo's fourth C-suite addition in recent months, further strengthening its leadership team as it experiences rapid growth. Bill joins David Kavanagh as Chief Technical Officer, Hanna Smith as Chief People Officer, and Chris Forlano as Vice President of Product, all of whom have recently been brought on board to support Tillo's continued success and market expansion.

"I am thrilled to join Tillo and contribute to the company's mission of making gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable," said Bill Warshauer. "Tillo's innovative approach and commitment to creating seamless connections for businesses through its best-in-class API is exactly what the market needs right now, and I look forward to working closely with Alex Preece and the entire Tillo team to accelerate our growth in the US and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Bill Warshauer join Tillo as our Chief Revenue Officer for North America. Bill's deep expertise and innovative approach in the incentives space are exactly what we need as we take Tillo's growth in the US to the next level. His ability to connect with customers and his strategic vision will be key assets as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the gift card and rewards industry and I'm confident that Bill will help us forge even stronger partnerships and open up new opportunities in this dynamic market." Says Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo.

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 2,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love.

Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty, and building meaningful relationships.

Tillo operates in 37 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. A single integration to Tillo's API enables organizations to focus on what they do best – all while keeping their revenue, customers, and employees happy.

