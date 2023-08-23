Tilt Five Introduces the New Couch Co-Op, Invites Gamers to "Stop Playing with Yourself"

"So much of the fun and so many of the benefits are lost when we game alone and online. And while saying 'our goal is to bring people together' may be cliche, Tilt Five, at its core, is all about getting gamers back in the same room because together's how we're made to play," Tweet this

Shining a light on the Golden Age of Gaming that had players lugging around PCs for LAN Parties and crowding around a split screen, Tilt Five and gamers all over the world are hungry to regain the magic of local multiplayer.

"Gamers, WTF Happened?" - Tilt Five's Rallying Cry

The Tilt Five system is the New Couch Co-Op, shared holographic entertainment with a Concentrated AR approach. Virtual worlds literally pop out of the gameboard, blending seamlessly into real world interactions. Gamers each have their own perspective on the effectively infinite 3D canvas, and can look up from the game into the eyes of their friends sitting across the table. Playing Tilt Five is reminiscent of a classic game night, now with in your face holograms and games spanning all genres, including strategy, roleplaying, action, and holographic board games.

Our social lives have changed drastically since the Golden Age of Gaming. People are becoming increasingly isolated, the world now facing an epidemic of loneliness. While these troubling trends have been amplified by the recent pandemic, loneliness and isolation are not a new problem. From 2003 to 2020, time spent alone has increased, while time spent in-person engaging with friends decreased by 20 hours a month.*

The gaming industry has followed this trend, with local multiplayer going from a major feature to an afterthought, if not entirely forgotten. While online multiplayer offers some connection, studies show that online interactions cannot replace the benefits that come with being face to face. It's time to "Stop Playing with Yourself"...

"So much of the fun and so many of the benefits are lost when we game alone and online. And while saying 'our goal is to bring people together' may be cliche, Tilt Five, at its core, is all about getting gamers back in the same room because together's how we're made to play," Ellsworth continues.

In honor of Tilt Five's Sixth Birthday, we are offering a limited time party pricing, with discounts on couch co-Op bundles. Get yours today to celebrate.

For additional information or to book an interview or demo please contact Stephanie Greenall, Head of Communications, Tilt Five inc.

*The U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and Community

