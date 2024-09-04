Tilted House Consulting and Ferocious Media Group Announce Strategic Merger

Tilted House Consulting and Ferocious Media Group have merged to create a comprehensive consulting and digital marketing powerhouse. This merger brings together Tilted House's strategic expertise and Ferocious Media's digital marketing execution capabilities, enabling them to provide clients with a full spectrum of services, from strategy development to tactical marketing implementation. The combined company, continuing under the names Tilted House Consulting and Ferocious Media, aims to deliver exceptional results for clients by aligning high-level plans with daily operations, ensuring a seamless and effective marketing approach.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tilted House Consulting, a leading strategic consulting firm for the Trades, and Ferocious Media Group, a dynamic media and marketing agency also serving and focused on the Trades, today announced their merger. This strategic move brings together the complementary strengths of both companies, creating a powerhouse in the consulting and digital marketing execution landscape.
Tilted House Consulting, known for its innovative approach to business strategy for the Trades and its expertise in driving growth, will combine forces with Ferocious Media Group, recognized for its nearly two decades of excellence in digital marketing, including SEO, PPC, content marketing – and its ability to deliver impactful marketing results. The merger will allow both companies to expand their service offerings, industry expertise, and ultimately clients will gain access to a full spectrum of services, from high-level strategy development to tactical digital marketing. This comprehensive service offering ensures all aspects of a marketing plan are covered under one umbrella.
"We are thrilled to join forces with a team as accomplished as Ferocious Media Group," said Lisa Ninosky, Co-Founder and Partner at The Tilted House Consulting. "This collaboration allows us to deliver unparalleled value in this space. Combining Tilted House's strategic expertise with Ferocious Media's digital capabilities, we now offer contractors a comprehensive marketing solution with one cohesive team."
Kevin Szypula, Founder and President of Ferocious Media Group, added, "We are excited to officially become part of The Tilted House Consulting family. This merger represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our reach and impact in the competitive landscape for the Trades. We look forward to working even closer with The Tilted House Consulting team to deliver exceptional results for our clients."
"By merging Ferocious Media's executional capabilities with The Tilted House's strategic expertise, clients are going to benefit from world-class marketing strategies that are effectively implemented, ensuring alignment between high-level plans and daily operations" said Rodney Edenfield, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Tilted House.
The merged company will continue to operate as The Tilted House Consulting and Ferocious Media, with a headquarters in Jacksonville Beach, Fl. The combined leadership team will consist of executives from both companies, ensuring a smooth transition and continued success.
About Tilted House Consulting
Tilted House Consulting is a strategic consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses achieve their growth potential and improve bottom-line results. With a team of experienced consultants, Tilted House Consulting offers a full range of services, including comprehensive marketing plans, budget guidance, market analysis, and vendor management.
About Ferocious Media Group
Established in 2006, Ferocious Media Group is a media and marketing agency that specializes in creating impactful campaigns that drive results. With a focus on creativity and innovation, Ferocious Media Group offers a range of services, including brand development, advertising, and digital marketing for the Trades.
Media Contact
Lisa Watson, Ferocious Media Group, 1 800-454-9103, [email protected], www.FerociousMedia.com
SOURCE Ferocious Media Group
Share this article