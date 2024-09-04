Tilted House Consulting and Ferocious Media Group Announce Strategic Merger

"By merging Ferocious Media's executional capabilities with The Tilted House's strategic expertise, clients are going to benefit from world-class marketing strategies that are effectively implemented, ensuring alignment between high-level plans and daily operations" Post this

"We are thrilled to join forces with a team as accomplished as Ferocious Media Group," said Lisa Ninosky, Co-Founder and Partner at The Tilted House Consulting. "This collaboration allows us to deliver unparalleled value in this space. Combining Tilted House's strategic expertise with Ferocious Media's digital capabilities, we now offer contractors a comprehensive marketing solution with one cohesive team."

Kevin Szypula, Founder and President of Ferocious Media Group, added, "We are excited to officially become part of The Tilted House Consulting family. This merger represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our reach and impact in the competitive landscape for the Trades. We look forward to working even closer with The Tilted House Consulting team to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

"By merging Ferocious Media's executional capabilities with The Tilted House's strategic expertise, clients are going to benefit from world-class marketing strategies that are effectively implemented, ensuring alignment between high-level plans and daily operations" said Rodney Edenfield, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Tilted House.

The merged company will continue to operate as The Tilted House Consulting and Ferocious Media, with a headquarters in Jacksonville Beach, Fl. The combined leadership team will consist of executives from both companies, ensuring a smooth transition and continued success.

About Tilted House Consulting

Tilted House Consulting is a strategic consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses achieve their growth potential and improve bottom-line results. With a team of experienced consultants, Tilted House Consulting offers a full range of services, including comprehensive marketing plans, budget guidance, market analysis, and vendor management.

https://thetiltedhouse.com/

About Ferocious Media Group

Established in 2006, Ferocious Media Group is a media and marketing agency that specializes in creating impactful campaigns that drive results. With a focus on creativity and innovation, Ferocious Media Group offers a range of services, including brand development, advertising, and digital marketing for the Trades.

https://ferociousmedia.com/

Media Contact

Lisa Watson, Ferocious Media Group, 1 800-454-9103, [email protected], www.FerociousMedia.com

SOURCE Ferocious Media Group