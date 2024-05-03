TIM CLARK Releases "Secrets" On Coldharbour Recordings, May 3rd, 2024

"Secrets" is the new electronic dance music single from rising-star DJ/producer, TIM CLARK. The track is available starting May 3rd, 2024, on Coldharbour Recordings.

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bold. Banging. Brazen. The style and attitude of TIM CLARK is anything but submissive. Like the artist himself, TIM CLARK's electronic dance music (EDM) is meant to make people dance and it succeeds in that mission. The new single from TIM CLARK is "Secrets," and it's available everywhere as of May 3rd, 2024, from Coldharbour Recordings.