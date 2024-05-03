TIM CLARK Releases "Secrets" On Coldharbour Recordings, May 3rd, 2024

"Secrets" is the new electronic dance music single from rising-star DJ/producer, TIM CLARK. The track is available starting May 3rd, 2024, on Coldharbour Recordings.
LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bold. Banging. Brazen. The style and attitude of TIM CLARK is anything but submissive. Like the artist himself, TIM CLARK's electronic dance music (EDM) is meant to make people dance and it succeeds in that mission. The new single from TIM CLARK is "Secrets," and it's available everywhere as of May 3rd, 2024, from Coldharbour Recordings.
A dedicated EDM producer and DJ who has been described in music publications like DJ Life Magazine as being a "rising star," TIM CLARK is on an artistic trajectory that sees him performing as a DJ in the leading nightclubs and music festivals on the global EDM circuit. Recently awarded two EDMAwards at Miami Music Week 2024 for "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" and "Best New Artist On Tour (Markus Schulz's Rabbit Hole Circus Tour)," TIM CLARK's biggest challenge these days is finding time to relax. His relentless tour schedule has him playing at top nightclubs like E11EVEN Miami, ZOUK Las Vegas, Avalon Hollywood, Melkweg Amsterdam the Netherlands, Musica New York, Soundcheck Washington D.C., Ora Seattle and many other venues. The biggest, splashiest music festivals are also where TIM CLARK can be found DJ'ing, including Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, EDC Orlando, the Groove Cruise Miami (Bahamas, Haiti, etc.), and one of the largest EDM music festivals in Europe, to be announced soon.
For TIM CLARK, the future is right around the corner and he's wasting no time getting to the top.
Stream TIM CLARK, "Secrets" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://coldharbour.complete.me/secrets
Watch the official music video for TIM CLARK, "Secrets" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://youtu.be/DmkAGY2i9BE
