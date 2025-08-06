Tim Cooper Joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"The legacy we leave behind is one of our most important contributions to this world. I'm excited to join the Operation Homefront Board of Directors and be a part of ensuring military families receive the gratitude and support they have earned through their service to our nation," said Cooper. Post this

"The legacy we leave behind is one of our most important contributions to this world. I'm excited to join the Operation Homefront Board of Directors and be a part of ensuring military families receive the gratitude and support they deserve and have earned through their service to our nation," said Cooper.

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for military and veteran families.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Cooper will provide insight to an organization providing more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I warmly welcome Tim to Operation Homefront," said Angelo Lombardi, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "His experience, insight, and leadership will be a tremendous asset to advancing our important mission to serve America's military families."

About Tim Cooper:

Tim Cooper serves as a Senior Vice President for Walmart, Inc. with primary responsibility for the company's Grocery Distribution network, the largest in the United States. His remit includes servicing Walmart's vast food business plus managing reusable assets, imports, consolidation, and offshore operations. Prior to his current role, Tim held positions as Divisional Vice President, Distribution Center General Manager, and numerous roles in logistics and transportation operations. For Walmart, Tim has served on the President's Inclusion Council, the Criminal Justice Shared Value Network, and executive sponsor for multiple mentor circles. In all his assignments, the common theme is high achievement and consistent results derived from values-based leadership. He has received many professional honors over his tenure including recognition from Savoy magazine as one of the 100 most influential black executives in corporate America.

Prior to Walmart, Tim served as a United States Army Officer for ten years. He was a helicopter pilot, and a decorated combat veteran with military assignments in Europe, Middle East, and multiple duty stations in the United States.

Tim has served on multiple boards as a director/trustee including Regional United Way, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Committee, Meals on Wheels, Mary Martha Outreach, and Orange County (CA) Food Bank. He has also served in numerous capacities in his local churches. Academically, Tim holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hampton University (VA). He also holds two Master of Science degrees from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Lastly, he earned a Masters Certificate in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University. He currently resides in Northwest Arkansas with his wife, DeLisa. He is a proud father and grandfather.About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

