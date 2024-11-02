Tim Davis - Introducing 'The Point': A Masterpiece of Luxury Living in Westhampton

"The Point" is a luxurious 12,920-square-foot waterfront estate in Westhampton, designed by architect Craig Arm and interior designer Bunny Williams. It features a grand foyer, a great room with views of Moriches Bay, a custom-built pool and spa by John Tortorella, and a private dock. The estate includes a guest wing, a separate guest house, and is close to golf courses, beaches, and dining.

WESTHAMPTON, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled along the serene shores of Moriches Bay, 'The Point' emerges as a beacon of luxury and architectural brilliance. This exquisite 12,920-square-foot waterfront estate is a testament to the harmonious blend of innovative design and timeless elegance, crafted by the renowned architect Craig Arm and the celebrated interior designer Bunny Williams.

From the moment you step into the grand foyer, 'The Point' captivates with its sophisticated charm and meticulous attention to detail. The estate's great room offers breathtaking panoramic views of Moriches Bay, creating a seamless connection between the interior spaces and the natural beauty of the waterfront. This stunning vista is complemented by the estate's custom-built pool and spa, designed by the acclaimed John Tortorella, providing a private oasis for relaxation and entertainment.

'The Point' is not just a home; it is a lifestyle. The estate features a thoughtfully designed guest wing and a separate guest house, ensuring privacy and comfort for family and friends. With its private dock, residents can easily indulge in nautical adventures, exploring the picturesque waters of the bay.

Strategically located, 'The Point' offers unparalleled access to a variety of recreational activities. It is in close proximity to world-class golf courses, pristine beaches, and an array of fine dining establishments, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking both tranquility and convenience.

This extraordinary property is presented by the esteemed real estate agents Tim Davis, Thomas P. Davis, and Cathy Franklin from Corcoran Group Real Estate. With their extensive expertise and commitment to excellence, they are poised to guide discerning buyers through the unique offerings of 'The Point'.

View Listing: 59 Shore Road

For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Tim Davis at (631) 702-9211 or Thomas P. Davis at (516) 356-5736. Visit Tim Davis Hamptons for additional details.

About Tim Davis

Tim Davis is a leading real estate broker with The Corcoran Group, specializing in luxury properties in the Hamptons. With over three decades of experience and a deep understanding of the market, Tim Davis has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and exceptional client service.

