Tim Davis Lists Extraordinary Quogue Oceanfront Sanctuary for $30.5 Million

Set on over two acres of sculpted land, the residence at 140 Dune Road is defined by "extraordinary intention" and a deep connection to its natural surroundings. The home features old-growth cypress shingles and hand-crafted mahogany Reilly windows that frame sweeping views of the sea and sky.

The interior is designed to evoke an emotional response, beginning with a foyer that features an ethereal, hand-painted mural of curling waves representing the Hamptons' four seasons.

Key property highlights include:

Living Spaces: A refined living room with a hearth and coffered ceilings, and a media room with vaulted glass walls that bring the horizon inside.

The Kitchen: An understated, light-filled triumph featuring white cabinetry, natural stone counters, and seamless transitions to outdoor terraces for effortless entertaining.

Primary Suite: A private upstairs sanctuary with a generous balcony positioned to capture cinematic sunsets.

Grounds & Amenities: A shimmering pool that stretches toward the dunes, framed by curated gardens of hydrangea and specimen trees. A private footpath provides direct access to miles of pristine beach.

"To me, this is not just a home," says Tim Davis. "It is the essence of Hamptons living—the rare combination of sophistication, comfort, and connection to nature that defines this community at its very best".

Davis, a lifelong Hamptons resident with over $5.4 billion in career sales, brings 43 years of local expertise to this listing. Known for achieving record prices for his clients, Davis recently closed significant sales such as "Linden" and "Ocean Castle," both at $70 million.

Location & Accessibility

Situated near Quogue Village and Westhampton Beach, 140 Dune Road offers complete coastal tranquility with the convenience of nearby private aviation.

About Tim Davis: Tim Davis is a Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker and the Hamptons Luxury Market Leader for The Corcoran Group. Consistently ranked among the Top 25 Agents in Volume in the United States, Davis leverages a vast global network including affiliations with Savills and the International Luxury Alliance to provide his clients with unparalleled international exposure.

