Tim Davis presents a Hamptons dream home for sale, first time on the market

Experience the pinnacle of Hamptons luxury with the "Iconic Masterpiece by the Sea," presented by Tim Davis Hamptons. This extraordinary estate offers breathtaking ocean views, direct beach access, and an exquisite blend of timeless elegance and modern sophistication. Designed by renowned architect John Saladino initially and then later with the legendary architect Peter Marino, the residence features expansive living spaces, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a private pool and spa, and an opulent master suite. Nestled in one of the Hamptons' most prestigious locations, this property provides unmatched privacy, tranquility, and access to world-class amenities. Discover the ultimate coastal retreat and indulge in the finest lifestyle the Hamptons has to offer.

HAMPTONS, N.Y., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tim Davis Hamptons proudly unveils an extraordinary opportunity to own a landmark estate that epitomizes Hamptons luxury. This "Iconic Masterpiece by the Sea," located at 635 Daniels Lane, Sagaponack, NY 11962, sets the standard for opulent coastal living, blending timeless elegance with cutting-edge design.

Property Highlights: