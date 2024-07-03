Tim Davis presents a Hamptons dream home for sale, first time on the market

Experience the pinnacle of Hamptons luxury with the "Iconic Masterpiece by the Sea," presented by Tim Davis Hamptons. This extraordinary estate offers breathtaking ocean views, direct beach access, and an exquisite blend of timeless elegance and modern sophistication. Designed by renowned architect John Saladino initially and then later with the legendary architect Peter Marino, the residence features expansive living spaces, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a private pool and spa, and an opulent master suite. Nestled in one of the Hamptons' most prestigious locations, this property provides unmatched privacy, tranquility, and access to world-class amenities. Discover the ultimate coastal retreat and indulge in the finest lifestyle the Hamptons has to offer.
HAMPTONS, N.Y., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tim Davis Hamptons proudly unveils an extraordinary opportunity to own a landmark estate that epitomizes Hamptons luxury. This "Iconic Masterpiece by the Sea," located at 635 Daniels Lane, Sagaponack, NY 11962, sets the standard for opulent coastal living, blending timeless elegance with cutting-edge design.
Property Highlights:
- Unrivaled Location: Perched on the pristine shores of the Hamptons, this home offers breathtaking, unobstructed ocean views and direct beach access. It is a serene retreat, providing unparalleled tranquility and privacy.
- Grand Living Spaces: The expansive layout includes 12 luxurious bedrooms and 10 spa-like bathrooms, along with a series of lavish living areas perfect for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining. Soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light, enhancing the sense of space and grandeur.
- Gourmet Chef's Kitchen: The gourmet kitchen, a haven for culinary enthusiasts, is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances, bespoke cabinetry, and a generous island. It is an exquisite setting for creating culinary masterpieces and hosting unforgettable dining experiences.
- Exquisite Amenities: The property boasts a private pool and spa, surrounded by exquisitely landscaped gardens. The outdoor spaces are designed for sophisticated entertaining and relaxation, with expansive terraces providing the perfect vantage point for stunning sunsets over the ocean.
- Opulent Master Suite: The master suite is a private sanctuary, featuring panoramic ocean vistas, an exclusive balcony, and a sumptuous en-suite bathroom with a deep soaking tub and a walk-in rain shower. This serene haven offers the ultimate in luxury and comfort.
- Prestigious Location: Situated in one of the Hamptons' most coveted enclaves, this estate offers convenient access to world-renowned dining, upscale shopping, and vibrant cultural venues. Experience the best of Hamptons living while enjoying the serenity of your exclusive retreat.
Sagaponack First Offering: Purchased over 60 years ago by real estate family scions, this owner carved out a generous slice of beachfront for himself and developed a magnificent home, which today remains one of the most iconic residences in the landscape of Sagaponack. Developed over time with the guidance of prominent designer John Saladino initially and then later with the legendary architect Peter Marino who reimagined the structure back in 2005 and oversaw a 10,000 square foot addition to the house. The setting is unique as are the coastline views to the east and west. The surrounding farm-views and western skies make for allowing the play of light throughout the house each day. The home stands prominently on 5 acres with 357 feet of ocean frontage and borders a preserved Peconic Land Trust dunescape.
