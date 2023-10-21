Tim Davis presents for sale a Timeless Oceanfront Modern Beach House

Step into a world where the sprawling landscapes effortlessly merge with the rhythmic cadence of ocean waves offering more than just a home but an unparalleled escape where tranquility reigns supreme.
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. , Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Atlantic Ocean's azure embrace meets the lavish opulence of Meadow Lane in Southampton, a coveted gem that has evolved into the quintessence of ideal coastal living. This enchanting, private, and picturesque haven seamlessly transports you into a realm of unparalleled prestige and elegance. At the heart of Meadow Lane lies the crown jewels – magnificent oceanfront estates that transcend mere residences to become architectural marvels. These opulent mansions, often veiled in exclusivity and secrecy, have hosted luminaries from celebrities to business magnates. With their exquisite design and commanding presence, they stand as towering symbols of refined taste and unparalleled prosperity, embodying the very essence of elite living.
Amidst this exquisite enclave, behold a contemporary masterpiece – 1550 Meadow Lane. This architectural gem harmoniously blends modern indulgence with the pristine beauty of nature. Its expansive 4.2-acre lot becomes the canvas for your dreams, where seaside living takes center stage. Its volume, matched only by its exclusivity, boasts 200 feet of private white sand frontage along the Atlantic Ocean. A sanctuary of tranquility, this residence strategically embraces seclusion away from public access, preserving your moments of serenity.
Renowned Listing Broker Tim Davis of Corcoran Group underscores, "This residence stands as a beachfront sanctuary, impeccably cared for, and glamorously showcased, ready to embrace its privileged new owner as the original custodians extend an exclusive invitation for acquisition."
The architecture itself is a work of art – a fusion of modern elegance and coastal charm. Expansive walls of glass on the north and south facades bring the grandeur of the ocean indoors. Each frame offers panoramic views of the azure ocean and the captivating allure of the protected Shinnecock Bay.
Cross the threshold and you are immersed in a world curated for those who appreciate life's minimalist pleasures. The ideally planned two-level layout, crowned by soaring ceilings, creates an ambiance of spaciousness and freedom. Whether hosting a soirée or savoring quiet moments, each living space flows harmoniously, creating an experience as enchanting as the ocean's melody.
The heart of this residence is a testament to culinary artistry and convivial gatherings. The elegantly appointed kitchen melds form and function seamlessly, while the dining room sets the stage for unforgettable epicurean journeys. A sumptuous living area, with its double-height ceilings, invites you to unwind and soak in the dunescape.
Yet, beyond the main living areas lies a thoughtful realm of private indulgence. The second floor unveils five meticulously designed bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bath. The pièce de résistance is the primary suite – a haven of sophistication where panoramic ocean views form an ever-changing tableau. Step onto a generously sized ocean-side terrace and surrender to the allure of the seascape.
Elevating your experience is the convenience of an elevator servicing all three floors, ensuring seamless movement throughout the residence. A three-car garage caters to your automotive desires.
But 1550 Meadow Lane isn't confined to its splendid interiors. Venture outdoors to a world of leisure and relaxation. A sprawling sundeck envelops a 40-foot swimming pool, an invitation to bask in the golden sun rays. A nearby pool house, complete with two baths, a recreation room, and changing room.
For aficionados of al fresco dining and captivating conversations under the open sky, a covered seaside dining and entertaining area awaits. As the sun dips below the horizon, casting its tapestry of colors across the ocean and Bayfront, this backdrop sets the stage for evenings destined to be etched in memory.
More than a property, 1550 Meadow Lane encapsulates a lifestyle – an elegant fusion of Hamptons' chic and contemporary luxury. A symphony of design and nature, it invites you to embark on a journey of seaside sophistication. This is your invitation to make a statement to claim your place among the world's most discerning homeowners and allow the ocean's embrace to become an integral part of your everyday life.
1550 Meadow Lane. Southampton, New York, is offered at $27,750,000.
https://timdavishamptons.com/1550-meadow-lane/
For more information and a private showing, please contact:
Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker
Thomas P. Davis, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson
Corcoran Group Real Estate
24 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968 T: 631.702.9211 or 516.356.5736
E: [email protected]
W: www.timdavishamptons.com
SOURCE Tim Davis
