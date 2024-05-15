Tim Davis, proudly presents 623 Halsey Neck Lane "Monumental Grandeur" for sale.

In the luxurious and enchanting Southampton, New York, the Ertegun Residence on Taylor Creek emerges not merely as an architectural triumph but as a beacon of cultural and historical significance. Designed in 1990 by the distinguished AIA award-winning architect Jaquelin T. Robertson for Ahmet and Mica Ertegun, this waterfront home epitomizes design excellence throughout its 11,000 square feet.
In the luxurious and enchanting Southampton, New York, the Ertegun Residence on Taylor Creek emerges not merely as an architectural triumph but as a beacon of cultural and historical significance. Designed in 1990 by the distinguished AIA award-winning architect Jaquelin T. Robertson for Ahmet and Mica Ertegun, this waterfront home epitomizes design excellence throughout its 11,000 square feet.
Ahmet Ertegun, co-founder of Atlantic Records, and his wife Mica, a philanthropist and co-founder of the celebrated interior design firm Mac II, created a residence that offers a grand retreat for both relaxation and entertaining. Nestled amid the Hamptons' natural splendor, the home harmonizes with its panoramic waterfront views and magnificent sunsets.
Key Features of the Ertegun Residence:
- Spacious Elegance: The estate boasts ten bedrooms, including two master suites, and thirteen and a half bathrooms. Its voluminous spaces and towering ceilings create an inviting atmosphere for residents and guests alike.
- Luxurious Amenities: The property includes five fireplaces, surrounding terraces and decks, a majestic 20x75 foot swimming pool with a separate cabana and bath, and a private dock. Separate staff quarters and a three-car garage complete the complex.
- Architectural and Design Excellence: The residence's H-shaped plan integrates an extended service wing and pool court that blend seamlessly with the landscape. A flight of broad steps leads to a majestic great room, featuring a soaring pyramidal vault and roof lantern. The interiors, adorned with custom finishes, epitomize luxury and warmth.
- Cultural and Historical Significance: Deeply ingrained with the Erteguns' cosmopolitan heritage, the estate reflects Mica Ertegun's vision, inspired by the neoclassical styles of early nineteenth-century United States and czarist Russia.
- Interior Design Masterclass: The great room, with its dramatic double-cube design, sandstone pavers, and unique wall coatings, is a highlight of the residence. French windows offer tranquil views to the terrace and sea, blending indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly.
- Versatile Spaces: The dining room, expansive kitchen, butler's pantry, and library provide functionality and elegance. The primary suite, with its pitch-vaulted ceiling and yellow ocher stucco, offers both grandeur and relaxation.
- Exquisite Landscaping: Manicured pear and linden trees establish a formal garden that complements the home's aesthetic. The private dock on Taylor Creek ensures direct access to Shinnecock Bay, ideal for boating enthusiasts.
"This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this important residence in one of the most unique and sought-after locations within Southampton's coveted estate section; the waterfront estate of a lifetime," remarks Tim Davis of Corcoran.
Listing Price: $52,000,000
Address: 623 Halsey Neck Lane, Southampton, NY
For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Tim Davis at (631) 702-9211 or Thomas P. Davis at (516) 356-5736. Visit Tim Davis Hamptons for additional details.
About Tim Davis
Tim Davis is a leading real estate broker with The Corcoran Group, specializing in luxury properties in the Hamptons. With over three decades of experience and a deep understanding of the market, Tim Davis has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and exceptional client service.
