Tim Fomin, Vice President of Sales at Club Cruise & Travel, Attends Executive Retreat Training at Viking World Headquarters in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Club Cruise & Travel is excited to announce that Tim Fomin, Vice President of Sales, recently attended an exclusive Executive Training hosted at the Viking World Headquarters in Los Angeles. This significant event not only reinforces our agency's dedication to advancing luxury travel expertise but also deepens our partnership with Viking Cruises, the premier luxury travel company worldwide.

The Executive Retreat Training provided a unique opportunity for industry leaders to gain deep insights into Viking's extensive portfolio of luxury travel offerings. This collaboration ensures that Club Cruise & Travel can continue to deliver bespoke travel experiences tailored to the unique preferences and desires of its discerning clientele.

Tim Fomin, a Travel Leaders Super Star Agent and the go-to expert for everything Viking, especially group trips and special charters, shared his enthusiasm about the training, stating, "Attending the executive retreat at Viking Cruises has been an invaluable experience. The exceptional offerings and insights gained will be a perfect fit for our top-tier VIP clients. This training will undoubtedly help us build new client relationships and drive sales for our agency."

Club Cruise & Travel remains dedicated to providing the highest level of service and personalized attention to its clients. The partnership with Viking Cruises solidifies Club Cruise & Travel's position as a leading luxury travel agency committed to delivering unforgettable journeys.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Club Cruise & Travel please contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Tim Fomin, Club Cruise, 1 9167894100, [email protected], www.clubcruise.com

SOURCE Club Cruise