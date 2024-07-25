Tim Haag Inducted as ACA International Board President on July 23

"I am honored by the trust the ACA members have placed in me and my team," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. Post this

Already an ACA board member, Haag has been active in the association's efforts to educate legislators and regulators, at both the national and state levels, about the potentially unintended consequences of medical debt regulations on both healthcare providers and patients. Working with ACA's political action committee and legislators of all political persuasions, Haag was recently invited to the White House to meet with special advisors to the President to discuss the connection between medical debt credit reporting and provider reimbursements as well as access to excellent healthcare.

It is important to note that Haag's father, Tom, State's late chairman and chief executive officer, served as ACA President in 1995. This unique achievement makes the Haags only the second family to have both father and son serve as ACA President, a testament to the company's rich history of industry leadership.

"Tim is an exceptional leader, stewarding his family legacy, not only at State but also with ACA," said Scott Purcell, ACA International's chief executive officer. "We appreciate his willingness to share his knowledge with the entire industry and influence change that will benefit the whole industry, the creditors it serves, and the consumers that benefit from access to credit at affordable prices. We're also grateful for his continued leadership in operating with integrity and excellence."

Haag's term will run until July 2025.

